Indian Idol 12 host Aditya Narayan and wife Shweta Agarwal test positive for COVID-19

Aditya Narayan asked his fans to keep him and his wife Shweta Agarwal in their prayers.

Singer-host Aditya Narayan announced on Saturday that he and his wife Shweta Agarwal have tested positive for COVID-19. The Indian Idol season 12 host took to Instagram and shared, “Unfortunately, my wife @shwetaagarwaljha & I have tested positive for Covid-19 & are in quarantine.”

The singer asked his fans to “keep us in your prayers. This too shall pass.”

As soon as he informed his fans, his friends and well-wishers dropped ‘get well soon’ messages for the couple. Singer Neha Kakkar and actor Rahul Sudhir wished a speedy recovery to the couple.

Aditya and Shweta got married in December 2020 after dating each other for several years. Their wedding was a private affair with only friends and family members in attendance. The two starred in Shaapit, which marked their Bollywood debut. After getting married, the couple made their first on-screen appearance in the singing reality show Indian Idol Season 12.

“The new thing about being married is now every time I am out of the house for work, I am always in a rush to reach home,” the singer told The Times of India. “She is great at managing the kitchen and food and I’m very good at keeping the house clean. We work out together and watch series. We both love trying out different cuisines. The best part is that in spite of being together for so long it feels totally new,” he added.