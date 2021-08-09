Indian Idol 12’s Pawandeep Rajan on Arunita Kanjilal: ‘Want our friendship to last till we are old’

Indian Idol 12 is all set to host the ‘Greatest Grand Finale Ever’ on August 15. The 12-hour episode will culminate with one among Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish, Shanmukhapriya, Nihal Turao and Sayli Kamble taking home the trophy. Before the six finalists took to the stage to give their last performance, indianexpress.com spoke exclusively to them about their Indian Idol journey. Here’s Pawandeep Rajan’s story, do come back to read the others.

The singer from Uttarakhand, while excited about the finale, shared how he is upset about leaving his friends who have become family for him. Pawandeep further shared that when he came on the reality show, he was worried about staying away from home, “and now, after so many months, as we are set to wrap up, I feel pained. The show became our new home and it feels as if we came yesterday only. I wish we could have stayed longer”.

Not many know that Pawandeep Rajan has been the winner of The Voice in 2015, and he shared that it was his ‘quest to learn’ that made him step into competition again. “Indian Idol is a platform that gives a lot of respect to artists, and the kind of exposure it gets you is unmatched. Through the course of the show, we got to sing so many songs, and had the best judges and guests to guide us. The reason I got back in the arena was not my will to win but my quest to learn. And I am thankful that after spending so many months on this show, we are now ready to playback.”

The singer has been a fan favourite ever since the show went on air last year. Quiz him if [ut pressure on him and he is quick to answer, “If you get so much love, it only helps you build confidence. I took it as a responsibility and thus there was no room for pressure. If I was to get nervous, it would have backfired instead. I do get jelly legs before every performance but that only helps me do better on stage.”

Talking about his other ‘responsibility’, the Indian Idol 12 finalist shared, “Since the start of the season, I have spoken about promoting folk music. I am so thankful that the show gave me the opportunity to bring Pahadi music on an international level. I got to perform on songs that I grew up as a child, and I will always be obliged to the team for the same.”

Apart from his talent, Pawandeep’s journey on the reality show will also be remembered for his alleged romance with co-contestant Arunita Kanjilal. While many fans love their jodis, a lot criticised makers for exploiting their friendship for TRPs.

Putting the record state before the show ends, the singer confessed that Arunita is only a close friend. He said, “Honestly, all of us have spent so much time together that we are inseparable. I think it happens with everyone when your friendship is seen as something more. I think in time people will realise that there was nothing between us. At the moment, we are all young and have a career to focus on. These things can wait. All said and done, I want our friendship to last till we are old.”

Pawandeep Rajan’s quick five:

Who do you think will win the show? We won’t be shocked or surprised if any one of us wins. That would just be momentary when one will hold the trophy. Otherwise, all six of us deserve to win equally.

What will you miss the most about Indian Idol 12? The time spent with my fellow contestants, the friendship that we formed.

Best performance in the show? Every moment spent in Indian Idol is best for me. I never imagined I’ll come this far.

What are you taking back home? The fact that a simple boy from the hills managed to win hearts across. It has given me everything.

Ready for the 12-hour finale? We are all so pumped up. It’s going to be a historical night.

Hosted by Aditya Narayan, Indian Idol 12 currently features Himesh Reshammiya, Anu Malik and Sonu Kakkar as judges.