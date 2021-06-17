Indian Idol 12 Father’s Day episode: Arunita Kanjilal to surprise dad with London trip

This weekend, Indian Idol Season 12 will witness a Father’s Day celebration, with contestants dedicating their performance to their fathers. Apart from this, the families will also share anecdotes about the contestants. Along with the sweet memories and fun, there will be a few tears as the parents will be seen getting emotional in the special episode.

During the episode, contestant Arunita Kanjilal will also surprise her father with a trip to London.

Talking about the moment, Arunita Kanjilal said in a statement, “My father always dreamed of visiting London but due to our circumstance, it ended up being just a dream. When I surprised him with a ticket to London, the smile and pride on his face was enough for me to feel happy. I am proud to be a daughter of a man who only has love for me and has been there to support me through thick and thin.”

Indian Idol Season 12 airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9.30 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.