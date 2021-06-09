Indian Idol 12 evicted contestant Anjali Gaikwad says ‘not offended by Amit Kumar’s criticism’

Evicted Indian Idol 12 contestant Anjali Gaikwad has responded to the criticism of the reality show as well as the online trolling a few of its contestants. She reacted to Kishore Kumar’s son and veteran singer Amit Kumar decrying the quality of singing in the show. Amit Kumar, in an earlier interview, had said that he wanted to stop the show midway given the quality of singing.

He had said, “Frankly, I wanted to stop the episode. I did what I was told. I was told sabko praise kamana hai. I was told jo jaisa bhi gaaye usko uplift karna hai because it’s a tribute to Kishore da. I thought it will be a homage to my father. But once there, I just followed what I was asked to do. I had told them to give me portions of the script in advance, but nothing of that sort happened.”

Anjali, who was evicted from the show recently, said none of the contestants were offended by Amit Kumar’s comments. “We were not disheartened when Amit Kumar ji said that he did not enjoy the episode and our singing. It is his opinion and he was our guest. We have to respect him. We respect his opinion and we have taken his suggestions. We have noted his suggestions and we are working on it. It was his opinion and everyone is entitled to give their opinion. We have just tried to improve our singing,” Anjali told ETimes.

She said she was aware of the trolling of some of the contestants on several social media platforms but she never paid heed to it. “I think ups and downs are part of life. Sometimes you get appreciation and there are times when you have to face criticism. Social media functions like that. People sometimes go overboard in criticising someone but that’s fine, we are here to sing and give our best. If we have to go ahead in life, we have to ignore these comments and just focus on our goal which is singing,” she concluded.

WATCH ANJALI’S PERFORMANCE

Amit Kumar’s statement, however, stirred a controversy around the singing reality show. Aditya Narayan, Indian Idol 12 host, was seen defending the show and taking a dig at the legendary singer while others came out in his support.

Former judges Sonu Nigam and Sunidhi Chauhan also shared their opinion on the controversy. While Sunidhi said even she was asked to say nice things to the contestants, Sonu Nigam said the makers of the show should not take advantage of Amit Kumar’s silence. He said the show should use his criticism to make itself better. “He is a senior and we should maintain that respect for a senior. if a senior criticise you, you don’t take offence, you think about where you went wrong and you improve yourself,” said Nigam, who had earlier judged a couple of seasons of the show himself.