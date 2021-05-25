Indian Idol 12 contestant Shanmukha Priya responds to trolling: ‘I take it with a pinch of salt’

Indian Idol 12 contestant Shanmukha Priya was trolled after her performance in the latest episode of the singing reality show. A section of the netizens slammed her rendition of Shravan Rathod’s Humko Sirf Tumse Pyaar Hai, demanding her eviction.

Amid demands to remove her from the show, the 17-year-old has responded to the trolling and said she takes online hate with a pinch of salt. The show has been in the news after Amit Kumar criticised the quality of singing after judging a tribute episode for his father, the legendary singer Kishore Kumar.

“I came to know about the happenings only after a few of my well-wishers reached out to me. I tried to take the trolls with a pinch of salt,” Priya told Yo!Vizag in an interview.

Shanmukha Priya’s mother Ratnamala also shared her take on the whole episode. “Shanmukha is trying to experiment with genres. As far as the choice of songs is concerned, all the contestants in Indian Idol perform the tracks given to them by the showrunners. Despite receiving criticism, she has been fortunate to get double the love and affection from the viewers,” she said.

On a concluding note, Shanmukha said she will try and “put my best efforts to showcase my skills in the coming rounds.”

Earlier, Indian Idol 12 host Aditya Narayan had also addressed trolling, saying the contestants are learning to receive and handle criticism at an early stage of their careers. “Accha hai. They are getting to know the harsh reality of the world outside the reality show. As their fans grow, so will the critics. It is inevitable,” he had said while reiterating that the show ‘is the no.1 reality show for 26 weeks running’. “Do I need to defend it?” he had asked.