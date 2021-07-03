Indian Idol 12 contestant Pawandeep Rajan visits Uttarakhand, meets Tirath Singh Rawat. See photos and videos

Indian Idol season 12 contestants got an opportunity to visit their hometown after a long time. Pawandeep Rajan, Shanmukhapriya, Danish Mohd, Sayli Kambli, and Arunita Kanjilal among others visited their near and dear ones in their respective hometowns. However, the visit was a bit more special for Pawandeep as he met then CM Tirath Singh Rawat.

The singer, who is competing for the winner title of Indian Idol 12, received an honour from Rawat. Rawat, later, shared a picture on Instagram talking about how Pawandeep has become an inspiration for the youth of Uttarakhand.

The singer also received a grand welcome by his fans. Here are some of the photos and pictures of the contestant.

Apart from Pawandeep, contestants Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukhpriya, Nihal Tauro, Ashish Kulkarni, Mohammad Danish and Sayli Kamble are in the running for the title of the winner. Sawai Bhatt and Anjali Gaikwad were recently eliminated.

The show is currently being judged by Himesh Reshammiya, Sonu Kakkar and Anu Malik. In June, Himesh launched his new album Surroor 2021. Later, he launched singers Pawandeep and Arunita Kanjilal with his single Tere Bagairr, which is a part of Mood with Melodies album. “My new song Tere Bagairr as composer from the album Moods With Melodies for my music label @himeshreshammiyamelodies is out now , sung by super singers @pawandeeprajan @arunitakanjilal and featuring the heartthrob debutant @parthisheree and super cute and talented @itsishita14 , and lyrics by the legend @sameeranjaanofficial give it all your love @soniakapoor06 @thatleosoul ❤️🙏🏻 jai Matadi Let’s Rock,” Himesh shared via Instagram.

This week, Himesh announced that he will also be launching Sawai Bhatt with his next track.

“After the super success of surroor 2021 title track from the album Surroor 2021 with 57 million views and 15 million audio streams in few days and 13 million views and 2 million audio streams fir tere Bagairr from the album moods with melodies I will be releasing the first song #Sanseinn from my my next album as composer Himesh Ke Dil Se for my music label @himeshreshammiyamelodies , the song is sung by the talented @sawai.bhatt , give it all your love,” he wrote in a post.

Indian Idol 12 is nearing its finale. The show, hosted by Aditya Narayan, airs on Sony TV on Saturday and Sunday.