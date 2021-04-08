Indian Idol 12 contestant Pawandeep Rajan tests positive for Covid-19, to perform virtually

One of Indian Idol 12’s most popular contestants, Pawandeep Rajan, has tested positive for the coronavirus. The Uttarakhand resident has been put under quarantine, and would be performing virtually in the coming episodes. Earlier this week, host Aditya Narayan had also tested positive for Covid-19.

A source shared with indianexpress.com that while most contestants are in a kind of bio bubble, given the surge in cases in the state, the risk factor has increased. As soon as he started showing symptoms, he was immediately isolated and tested. After his results came positive, other contestants, judges and crew have also been tested, and their reports are expected soon. As for the competition, Pawandeep Rajan will be seen performing virtually from his hotel room.

“It’s unfortunate that something like this happened. While Aditya was not shooting when he tested positive, Pawandeep’s reports did cause the team a little worry. However, none of the other contestants have shown any symptoms, and we are hopeful everyone’s result will come negative. Pawandeep, too is doing fine, and is looking forward to being back on the set soon,” added the source.

With the coronavirus cases are on the rise in India, especially Maharashtra, the state government has issued stricter guidelines for production houses to continue shoots. They have been asked to work with limited workforce and also implement all measures on set. Shoots will also not happen during weekend lockdown in order to ‘break the chain’.

Apart from letting go of the studio audience, the Indian Idol 12 team has also put up shields between judges’ chairs for maintaining social distancing. The set was also sanitised and fumigated following the protocols.

This weekend, the singing reality show will see music legend A R Rahman gracing the stage as a guest. Hosted by Aditya Narayan, Indian Idol 12 is judged by Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani.