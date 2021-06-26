scorecardresearch
Indian Idol 12 celebrates Javed Akhtar’s legacy with musical tribute

From the latest promos of Indian Idol 12, it looks like this is going to be a special episode. Javed Akhtar will be appearing as the special guest on the singing reality show.

Updated: June 26, 2021 4:04:19 pm
indian idol 12 javed akhtarIndian Idol 12 airs on Sony TV on Saturday and Sunday at 9.30 pm.

This weekend, ace lyricist and writer Javed Akhtar is all set to appear as the special guest on the singing reality show Indian Idol 12. From the promos, it looks like this is going to be a special one. Judge Anu Malik and Akhtar composing a song for contestant Arunita Kanjilal, Danish Mohammed stealing the show with his performance on Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s song “Afreen Afreen,” this episode is packed with some great moments.

Javed Akhtar in awe of Sayli’s performance

Contestant Sayli will be crooning the song “Pyar Hua Chupke Se” from the movie 1942 Love Story. The song, originally sung by Kavita Krishnamurthy, composed by RD Burman and penned by Javed Akhtar, left Akhtar mesmerised and he told Sayli that she gave a flawless performance.

Shamukhapriya gets awestruck by Javed Akhtar

Shanmukha Priya was awestruck by Javed Akhtar’s presence on the sets of Indian Idol 12. Her happiness knew no bounds when she came to know that the lyricist has heard her yodeling and loves it.

Javed Akhtar shares an anecdote from the set of Sholay

Javed Akhtar shared how people always come to him appreciating the dialogues of Sholay. He also revealed how the character of Sambha was introduced in the blockbuster film just to say a three-word dialogue.

Javed Akhtar and Anu Malik compose a song for Arunita Kanjilal

In a video clip shared by Sony TV, host Aditya Narayan is seen telling Arunita Kanjilal that it will be her biggest challenge to sing a Javed Akhtar composition on the spot. The acclaimed lyricist will be writing a romantic song and Malik will also be whipping up a tune in no time.

Danish Mohammed gives a mesmerising performance on Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan song

Contestant Danish Mohammed will be giving a breathtaking performance on “Afreen Afreen”. Danish will be seen riding high on emotions after Akhtar compliments him by saying that there was a ‘jhalak’ of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan in him.

