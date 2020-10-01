Indian Idol 12 begins shoot

Indian Idol 12 is set to launch later this month. (Photo: PR Handout)

Indian Idol 12 kickstarted its shoot for the upcoming season on Thursday. Judges Himesh Reshammiya, Vishal Dadlani and Neha Kakkar joined the team as they auditioned contestants for the final round. The set of the singing reality show is located in Filmcity in Mumbai.

A source shared with indianexpress.com that all the chosen contestants were flown down, and placed under self-quarantine for a stipulated period. Before entering the set, everyone also had to undergo coronavirus tests. Also, like other reality shows, the live audience would not be present during the shoot.

“There are a lot of contestants right now and the final auditions will begin. Although the team is maintaining proper social distancing, it was important to quarantine and test everyone before they came together on set. There are fewer crew members this time, and everyone is also dressed in PPE kits to maintain a precautionary environment,” added the source.

Judge Vishal Dadlani shared a picture of himself from the set. He captioned it, “#IndianIdol12 Day 1, here we go!!! Wish us luck!!”. Neha Kakkar too shared her photo while on the way to the set.

Indian Idol 12 will be hosted by Aditya Narayan. The young singer-actor had recently shared that his neighbour had tested positive for coronavirus, and thus he had placed himself in self-isolation. However, he is also present on the set today for the shoot.

Given the pandemic, this season, the initial auditions were conducted digitally for the first time. Aspiring contestants had to upload a video of them singing on the SonyLIV app. Post which another round of auditions were conducted, and finally the chosen contestants have been called in for the studio round.

Indian Idol 12 will premiere on Sony TV later this month.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd