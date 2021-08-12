Indian Idol 12’s Arunita Kanjilal on alleged romance with Pawandeep Rajan: ‘We are very close friends’

Indian Idol 12’s ‘Greatest Finale Ever’ is giving mixed feelings to finalist Arunita Kanjilal. In a chat with indianexpress.com, the singer said that while she is excited to know the result of the competition, leaving the team behind is going to be heartbreaking. “This stage, this team became home for me. I will miss everyone so much,” she shared.

The 18-year-old from Kolkata has previously won Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Bengali. However, for Arunita, Indian Idol has been a dream for many years, as she said, “I have always wanted to be in this platform, which is watched across the globe. I participated as a kid and then wanted to train myself more before I headed for another competition. During the lockdown, when auditions opened, my parents asked me to try, and here I am today, a step away from the finale.”

Besides Arunita Kanjilal, the others who are fighting to lift the trophy are Pawandeep Rajan, Sayli Kamble, Shanmukhapriya, Mohd Danish and Nihal Tauro.

Even though Arunita is one of the youngest contestants on the show, she shared that it never became a hindrance to her. “Honestly, I came without expecting much. As viewers will know, I was so nervous during the auditions that I never believed I would crack it. I learned and became confident on the journey. Today, when guests visiting the show tell me I am already fit for playback, that boosts my confidence. I hope I can continue to do justice to my talent and this platform,” she said.

Over the years, reality shows have become a trend, however, only a few get the success they desire. While Arunita Kanjilal too has her big dreams, she said that music is her passion, and above anything else in her life. “Music is my life and I want to be involved in it, in every way, forever. The competition has been so tough this season, but I have given my best. I can’t wait to see what the future holds for me.”

Another facet of Arunita’s journey on Indian Idol 12 is her equation with Pawandeep Rajan. While the contestants maintain that they are friends, the hosts and judges keep pulling their legs, hinting that there is something brewing between them. Many fans enjoy their connection. However, some have trolled the show for exploiting their friendship for cheap TRPs.

Putting an end to speculations about her relationship with Pawandeep, the young singer said, “Honestly, we are very close friends. And I share the same equation with my other co-contestants too. It’s a show, and a lot of things are done just for fun. I think people shouldn’t take everything seriously.” As for the trolling and criticism, the finalists said that they are so busy with their tight schedules that they do not get time to worry about what others are saying.

Arunita Kanjilal’s quick five:

Who do you think will lift the trophy?

We have been listening to each other since the audition and each one has their own strengths. It’s really tough to pick one.

What will you miss the most about Indian Idol 12?

The time we used to practice for our acts, the set, everything. I can’t tell you how terrible it feels to leave everything behind.

Best performance in the show?

While the last few performances have been really special, the RK special episode and the one with Kavitra Krishnamurthy stand out. As an artiste, you always want to do better.

What are you taking back home?

The learning. I didn’t know how you perform with a camera and now with live shows lined up, I think that will really help me a lot. Also, the love I received from fans of this show. It’s overwhelming.

Ready for the 12-hour finale?

We are all very excited and cannot wait for it. I feel so proud that I am part of this season that’s set to create history with the longest finale night.

Hosted by Aditya Narayan, Sony TV’s Indian Idol 12 is currently judged by Himesh Reshammiya, Anu Malik and Sonu Kakkar.