Indian Idol 12: It’s raining 90s hits with Udit Narayan and Abhijeet Bhattacharya, watch videos

June 5, 2021 3:53:40 pm
The upcoming episode of Indian Idol 12 promises to be a ’90s kid’s delight. Sony TV on Saturday released promos of veteran singers Udit Narayan and Abhijeet Bhattacharya– two of the dominating playback voices in ’90s Bollywood– singing duets with Indian Idol 12 contestants, and it doesn’t look less than any concert.
While Abhijeet will be seen singing the popular and even recreated number “Tan Tana Tan” from Salman Khan’s Judwaa with contestant Shanmukhapriya, and “Chaand Taare” from Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Yess Boss, Udit Narayan will take a romantic trip with Pawandeep as the duo will croon “Mai Yahan Hoon” from SRK’s Veer Zara.
Kya aap hain taiyaar #IdolPawandeep aur #UditNarayan ke iss khoobsurat duet ke liye? Dekhiye #UditAndAbhijeetSpecial #IndianIdol2020 aaj raat 9:30 baje, sirf Sony par! #HimeshReshammiya #AdityaNarayan @fremantle_india @The_AnuMalik @uditnarayan_ @RajanPawandeep pic.twitter.com/CJz0lEK4AD
#IdolShanmukhapriya aur #AbhijeetBhattacharya ke saath shaam hogi masti bhari! Dekhiye #UditAndAbhijeetSpecial #IndianIdol2020 aaj raat 9:30 baje, sirf Sony par! #HimeshReshammiya #AdityaNarayan @fremantle_india @The_AnuMalik @uditnarayan_ @ShanmukhapriyaO pic.twitter.com/oXSYIgsaVU
Legendary duo #UditNarayan aur #AbhijeetBhattacharya aa rahein hain sunne humare #Top9 ko! Dekhna mat bhooliyega #UditAndAbhijeetSpecial #IndianIdol2020 aaj raat 9:30 baje, sirf Sony par!#HimeshReshammiya #AdityaNarayan @fremantle_india @The_AnuMalik @uditnarayan_ pic.twitter.com/ekkp88IrMn
From mid-90s till early 2000s, Abhijeet was the voice for most of Shah Rukh Khan hits including “I am the Best”, “Chaand Taare”, “Baadshah”, “Tauba Tumhare Ishare” among others.
Aaj ki shaam hogi dhamakedar, kyunki stage par honge #IdolDanish aur #UditNarayan saath! Dekhna mat bhooliyega #UditAndAbhijeetSpecial #IndianIdol2020 aaj raat 9:30 baje, sirf Sony par! #HimeshReshammiya #AdityaNarayan @fremantle_india @The_AnuMalik @uditnarayan_ pic.twitter.com/k8hzh1C3FT
Chaand taare bhi ho jayenge aapke deewane #IdolNihal aur #AbhijeetBhattacharya! Dekhiye #UditAndAbhijeetSpecial #IndianIdol2020 aaj raat 9:30 baje, sirf Sony par! #HimeshReshammiya #AdityaNarayan @fremantle_india @The_AnuMalik @uditnarayan_ @NihalTauro pic.twitter.com/kNBKohlBDq
At one point in the Indian Idol episode, Abhijeet Bhattacharya and Udit Narayan will share the stage, singing each other’s hits.
Indian Idol 12 has been making headlines since Kishore Kumar’s son Amit Kumar criticised the talent show and even mentioned how he was forced to praise the participants. As Aditya Narayan defended his show, father Udit Narayan also supported him. He said that Aditya was the only one who spoke about the matter as he was ‘childish’.
