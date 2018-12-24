Indian Idol 10 winner Salman Ali: Want to playback for all Bollywood stars

Salman Ali, on Sunday, was announced the winner of Indian Idol season 10. Hailing from Mewat, Haryana, Salman had been a consistent performer and a favourite to win the trophy. Apart from Salman, the other finalists were Nitin Kumar, Ankush Bharadwaj, Neelanjana Ray and Vibhor Parashar. Hosted by Maniesh Paul, Indian Idol 10 was judged by Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Javed Ali.

Talking about his big win, Salman, in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, said, “I got really emotional. To be honest, I never thought I will win such a big show. I come from a very small town and to be able to get so much love is overwhelming. I have gone through a lot of struggle and seen many troubling times. When we were on the stage for the announcement, all this was going in my mind. And the moment my name was announced, I couldn’t hold back my tears.”

He further shared that it was his parents who have been his inspiration. The singer said, “I could see from the stage that they were really anxious about the results. Especially, my mother, she was so worried. I was trying to calm her down and asking her to smile from the stage. But I could see her tensed. And when I was announced as the winner, she started dancing. It was such a special moment to see my parents so happy and proud.”

While he received immense appreciation, Salman has also been criticised for acing only one genre. When asked about the same, he said, “Yes, some people did say that during the initial stage. But the show gave me a chance to perform various kinds of acts. Through the course, I have performed on songs from all types of genre. I think that would be the best befitting reply to them.”

For the winner, Indian Idol has also been a learning ground. He shared, “I have learnt so much from the judges, mentors and all the celebrities who visited us. Apart from the trophy, I have also won the love of the people. And that is most important to me. I will really miss the show, judges and my co-contestants. We lived like a family for all these months.”

Through the show, Salman has become a social media sensation. Talking about his growing popularity, the 20-year-old shared, “I am so surprised to see my increasing number of followers. When I came on the show, I only had a couple of thousand followers. And now I am close to reaching three lakh mark. It feels really special to see so much love and support coming my way.”

The Mewat boy also impressed all with his rendition in Sui Dhaaga and the title track of Chandragupta Maurya. Thanking the production and channel for giving him the opportunity, Salman shared, “I feel blessed to have sung for both the projects. I am thankful to Anu Malik for giving me a song in Sui Dhaaga. Also, Sony TV really gave me a big opportunity by offering me the title track of one of its biggest shows. I am already over the moon.”

Lastly sharing his future plans, Salman said, “I plan to settle in Mumbai and kick-start my singing career. I want to launch albums, singles and even playback for Bollywood. I really want to sing for all leading film stars in the near future.”

Apart from winning the trophy, Salman received a prize money of Rs 25 lakh and a brand new car.