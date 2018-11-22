Most watched Indian TV shows: Indian Idol 10 emerges as top reality show

Supernatural drama Naagin 3 refuses to budge from its position on the ratings chart. As per the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) list for week 46, the Anita Hassanandani and Surbhi Jyoti starrer maintained its place in the top position. It’s followed by Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya. Apart from Kullfi Kumar Bajewala, Indian Idol 10 also found a place in the top five shows. The singing reality series moved ahead beating all non-fiction shows like Kaun Banega Crorepati 10, Bigg Boss 12, Dance Plus 4 and India’s Got Talent 8. Coming to channels, Sony TV rose up to become the numero uno GEC in the urban market followed by Star Plus, Colors and Zee TV.

Note: All impressions in 000s