Toggle Menu
Most watched Indian TV shows: Indian Idol 10 emerges as top reality showhttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/television/indian-idol-10-most-watched-indian-tv-shows-5459512/

Most watched Indian TV shows: Indian Idol 10 emerges as top reality show

Indian Idol 10 beat non-fiction shows like Kaun Banega Crorepati 10, Bigg Boss 12, Dance Plus 4 and India's Got Talent 8.

Indian Idol 10
Indian Idol 10 found a place in the top five shows.

Supernatural drama Naagin 3 refuses to budge from its position on the ratings chart. As per the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) list for week 46, the Anita Hassanandani and Surbhi Jyoti starrer maintained its place in the top position. It’s followed by Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya. Apart from Kullfi Kumar Bajewala, Indian Idol 10 also found a place in the top five shows. The singing reality series moved ahead beating all non-fiction shows like Kaun Banega Crorepati 10, Bigg Boss 12, Dance Plus 4 and India’s Got Talent 8. Coming to channels, Sony TV rose up to become the numero uno GEC in the urban market followed by Star Plus, Colors and Zee TV.

Note: All impressions in 000s

naagin 3
1. Naagin 3 (Colors) – 8747
Kundali Bhagya
2. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) – 7539
Kumkum Bhagya
3. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) – 6391
Kullfi Kumar Bajewala
4. Kullfi Kumar Bajewala (Star Plus) – 6307
Indian Idol
5. Indian Idol 10 (Sony TV) – 5900
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
6. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) – 5685
shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki
7. Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) – 5655
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
8. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV) – 5598
Tujhse Hai Raabta
9. Tujhse Hai Raabta (Zee TV) – 5483
Kasautii Zindagii Kay
10. Kasautii Zindagii Kay (Star Plus) – 5434
radhakrishna on star bharat
11. RadhaKrishn (Star Bharat) – 5161
Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Payega
12. Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Payega (Zee TV) – 5085
kapil sharma amitabh bachchan kbc episode
13. Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 (Sony TV) – 5045
Ishq Subhan Allah
14. Ishq Subhan Allah (Zee TV) – 4934
Ishq Mein Marjawan
15. Ishq Mein Marjawan (Colors) – 4669
Nimki Mukhiya
16. Nimki Mukhiya (Star Bharat) – 4502
bigg boss 12
17. Bigg Boss 12 (Colors) – 4435
Nazar
18. Nazar (Star Plus) – 4273
Krishna Chali London
19. Krishna Chali London (Star Plus) – 4120
Dance Plus 4
20. Dance Plus 4 (Star Plus) – 4076

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android