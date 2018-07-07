Indian Idol 10: Judges Neha Kakkar, Anu Malik and Vishal Dadlani are ready for Indian Idol Season 10

Indian Idol will air every weekend at 8 pm on Sony TV. Indian Idol will air every weekend at 8 pm on Sony TV.

Indian Idol 10 will hit the television screens tonight. Airing on Sony TV, the musical extravaganza will see Anu Malik returning as the judge, while Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani will accompany him. Hosted by Maniesh Paul, the series will bring on stage the best of singing talents from across the country. With the theme Mausam Music Ka, Indian Idol promises to spread its magic through its musical journey.

Former Indian Idol contestant Neha Kakkar would be returning to the show as a judge. Sharing her excitement, Neha said, “I feel proud to be associated with Indian Idol as a judge. It is the very same platform that gave me the opportunity to showcase my talent and even though I didn’t win the show, I will always be thankful for the experience and exposure that I got from here. I am looking forward to the talent this season and their commitment to music.”

Anu Malik added, “This show is really close to my heart because I have been associated with it for so long now. I have always been expressive and outspoken whenever I have judged Indian Idol only because this platform attracts participants who are passionate about music. I am confident that in this season too, we will get to see singers of a certain caliber.”

Vishal Dadlani, who will join Neha and Anu on the judging panel, shared, “It feels great to come back on Indian Idol once again. There is a superlative variety of talent who test their singing skills on this platform with such panache that audiences can see the diversity present in India. Demanding nothing but the best, I will always encourage the contestants on the show. I am looking forward to this great association with Sony Entertainment Television.”

