Indian Idol 10 finale: Zero stars Shah Rukh, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma to appear

Indian Idol 10 finale will see the presence of Zero movie starcast -- Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. Indian Idol 10 is hosted by Maniesh Paul and features Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar and Javed Ali as judges.

The finale of Indian Idol 10 will see the star cast of Aanand L Rai’s Zero making an appearance. The trio of Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma will appear on the episode and wish the best to five contestants who will fight for the title.

Actor Shilpa Shetty and choreographer Geeta Kapur will also be seen on the episode as they gear up for kids’ dance reality TV series Super Dancer Chapter 3. The Indian Idol 10 contestants will also perform with Pyarelal, Suresh Wadkar, Bappi Lahiri and Alka Yagnik.

Indian Idol 10 is hosted by Maniesh Paul and features Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar and Javed Ali as judges. Nitin Kumar, Salman Ali, Ankush Bharadwaj, Neelanjana Ray and Vibhor Parashar are the remaining contestants.

Here are the photos from Indian Idol 10 finale:

Judges and anchor of Indian Idol with the cast of Zero.
Alka Yagnik performs with Vibhor Parashar, a contestant of Indian Idol 10.
Pyarelal and Suresh Wadekar.
Zero star Shah Rukh Khan with all the contestants.
Shilpa Shetty with Paritosh Tripathi.
The cast of Zero.
Bappi Lahiri performs with Neelanjana Ray.

Indian Idol 10 finale will be broadcast at 8pm on Sony on December 23.

