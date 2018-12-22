Toggle Menu
Indian Idol 10 finale: Here’s how you can vote for your favourite contestant

Indian Idol Season 10 2018 finale voting: You can vote for your favourite Indian Idol 10 contestant by downloading the Sony LIV app on your phone. The finale will air on Sony Entertainment Television at 8 pm on Sunday.

indian idol 10 finale
Indian Idol 2018 Voting: The finale of the show will air on Sunday at 8 pm on Sony TV

The finale of singing reality show Indian Idol Season 10 will be held on Sunday at 8 pm on Sony Entertainment Television. And just in case you were wondering how you are going to vote for your favourite contestant, fear not, we have a fix.

To vote for your favourite, just download the Sony LIV app on your mobiles and cast your votes for the one you think deserves to walk away with the coveted prize.

According to a video shared on the channel’s Twitter handle, people can cast up to 100 votes in a total of five phases. An individual can cast up to 20 votes from 8 pm to 12 am; from 8-8:29 pm, 8:30-8:59 pm, 9:00-09:29 pm, 09:30-09:59 pm and 10:00 pm-12:00 am.

Voting lines will be open from 8 pm to 12 am from tonight. A viewer has to use their quota of 20 votes if they want their chosen contestant to move ahead in the competition. If a person uses less than the prescribed 20 votes, then the votes won’t be taken into account.

The finale episode of the show will be graced by Aanand L Rai’s Zero’s lead cast– Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

The top five contestants of Indian Idol Season 10 are Nitin Kumar, Salman Ali, Ankush Bharadwaj, Neelanjana Ray and Vibhor Parashar. Now only time will tell who will take the trophy and win over everyone’s heart.

