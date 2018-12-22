Indian Idol 10 finale: Here’s how you can vote for your favourite contestant

The finale of singing reality show Indian Idol Season 10 will be held on Sunday at 8 pm on Sony Entertainment Television. And just in case you were wondering how you are going to vote for your favourite contestant, fear not, we have a fix.

To vote for your favourite, just download the Sony LIV app on your mobiles and cast your votes for the one you think deserves to walk away with the coveted prize.

It’s down to the final 5 but only one will take home the trophy! So vote for your favourite contestant tonight and tune in to the #IndianIdol Pre Finale at 8 PM. Don’t miss out! @iAmNehaKakkar @VishalDadlani @ManishPaul03 @javedali4u pic.twitter.com/2rdkSm1aG0 — Sony TV (@SonyTV) December 22, 2018

According to a video shared on the channel’s Twitter handle, people can cast up to 100 votes in a total of five phases. An individual can cast up to 20 votes from 8 pm to 12 am; from 8-8:29 pm, 8:30-8:59 pm, 9:00-09:29 pm, 09:30-09:59 pm and 10:00 pm-12:00 am.

Voting lines will be open from 8 pm to 12 am from tonight. A viewer has to use their quota of 20 votes if they want their chosen contestant to move ahead in the competition. If a person uses less than the prescribed 20 votes, then the votes won’t be taken into account.

The finale episode of the show will be graced by Aanand L Rai’s Zero’s lead cast– Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

The top five contestants of Indian Idol Season 10 are Nitin Kumar, Salman Ali, Ankush Bharadwaj, Neelanjana Ray and Vibhor Parashar. Now only time will tell who will take the trophy and win over everyone’s heart.