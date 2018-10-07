Dipali Borkar wins India’s Best Dramebaaz 3

India’s Best Dramebaaz 3 winner Dipali Borkar was also a contestant of Super Dancer in 2016.

Dipali Borkar was on Sunday announced as the winner of kids’ acting reality show India’s Best Dramebaaz 3. The young prodigy from Pune won a shining gold trophy and a prize money of Rs five lakh. Anish Railkar and Harshraj Lucky were announced as the first and second runner-up, respectively. Hosted by Shantanu Maheshwari, the show was judged by Bollywood actors Vivek Oberoi and Huma Qureshi and art director Omung Kumar.

This is not the first time that Dipali has been in the limelight. The young girl was a contestant of Super Dancer in 2016. On the show, the girl managed to impress all with her dancing skills. Her expressive face also helped her bag the role of young Kashi Bai in Sony TV’s Peshwa Bajirao.

After acting in the show, the 10-year-old entered India’s Best Dramebaaz to polish her acting skills. Dipali, once again, managed to stun the judges with her talent. Omung Kumar even announced on stage that he will sign her for his next film.

India’s Best Dramebaaz 3 winner Dipali Borkar

At the grand finale, the tiny tots presented some exemplary performance to keep the audience entertained. The episode also saw Namaste England stars Parineeti Chopra-Arjun Kapoor and Andhadhun actor Ayushmann Khurrana having a blast with the kids. The actors not only shook a leg on stage but also enacted a couple of scenes from their movies with the kids.

Also Read | India’s Best Dramebaaz 2018 finale: Highlights

India’s Best Dramebaaz previously had Sonali Bendre as part of the judging panel along with Vivek Oberoi and Omung Kumar. Huma Qureshi stepped into her shoes when she left following her cancer diagnosis. However, Sonali recently found a way to be a part of the show’s finale. The actor shared an emotional video message for the team from New York, where she is currently undergoing treatment.

India’s Best Dramebaaz 3 aired on Zee TV.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd