India’s Next Top Model 4 winner Urvi Shetty: My secret mantra was to keep calm

Urvi Shetty on Saturday was announced as the winner of India’s Next Top Model 4. The Mumbai resident beat Nisha Yadav and Rushali Yadav to win the title. The finale episode was shot in a cruise ship in Singapore. The MTV model hunt was judged by Malaika Arora, Milind Soman and Dabboo Ratnani while Anushka Dandekar and Neeraj Gaba mentored the contestants.

About her stint in India’s Next Top Model 4, Urvi said, “It was a beautiful journey that I thoroughly enjoyed. Throughout the show, I followed a single mantra of keeping calm. I think that worked for me. Even when I was in the bottom, I focused on moving ahead. I was confident that I have done a good job and was hoping to win the show. Yes, there was a little doubt since Rushali and Nisha had also started performing quite well towards the end. But I couldn’t have been any happier when my name was announced.”

While she shared that her best performance was the disco challenge, Urvi managed to ace quite a few acts. She was also nicknamed as ‘Ms. Consistent’ by the judges. With a smile, the model said, “No matter what was the task or what happened, I wanted to win every challenge. Although I have done modeling earlier, everything was very new for me. And there were so many difficult tasks that it could shake up anyone. I just focussed on having fun in each of the challenges and worked towards excelling it.”

On the show, the contestants underwent a makeover and Urvi’s long hair was chopped off to a bob cut. Talking about the transformation, the winner said, “I first thought it was a joke but they really chopped it off (laughs). But to be honest, I have always found girls with short hair prettier. I have been wanting to experiment with my look but was not confident. So when the opportunity came, I said let’s go for it. Thankfully, it went off really well and I have been receiving rave reviews about the same.”

Sharing more about the judges and mentors, Urvi said, “Everyone has been so supportive. Anushka is the sweetest and also the most honest one. She is so straightforward with her comments. I really love her and Gaba sir. They helped us so much and mentored us for the better. While Milind Soman is really hot I was quite scared of Malaika Arora. She is really strict and every time we met her, I would be nervous about what she had to tell us.”

Many models take acting as the next step and when we quizzed Urvi if she has a similar plan, she said, “I want to go with the flow and grab the best next opportunity. Let’s see what I am offered next. As for acting, I would love to do it. But honestly, I can’t act so I will need to train myself before I move towards that.”

Apart from the coveted title, Urvi has also won a year-long contract with Viacom 18 and Exceed Entertainment.