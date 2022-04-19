India’s Got Talent winner Divyansh-Manuraj on bagging Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus: ‘It’s kind of him to trust newcomers for such a big film’

On Sunday, India’s Got Talent 9 found its winner in Divyansh Kacholia and Manuraj Singh Rajput. The beatboxing and flautist duo from Jaipur and Bharatpur were awarded the trophy, Rs 20 lakh cash prize and a brand new car each. However, it’s not just these tokens that made the victory sweet for them, as they have even been signed by filmmaker Rohit Shetty for his upcoming biggie Cirkus. Speaking to indianexpress.com, Divyansh and Manuraj shared that given the amount of hard work they had put in, they were sure they will win the show.

As readers would know, the two had come for auditions with different partners but eventually came together. Taking more about the same, Divyansh said that when he heard Manuraj playing, he joined him and they started jamming together. “I realised that this was such a unique proposition. Also, it was commercially very viable. That’s when we decided to collaborate and perform together. Fortunately for us, judges loved our act and we got a Golden buzzer every week. It assured our belief that we could win the show.” Echoing his thoughts, his flautist partner added that he feels it was destined that they come together, create magic and eventually win IGT.

The two musicians shared that they are very different from each other. Manuraj said that they are poles apart from each other as people and have completely different lifestyles. He added that they have no common interests but when they come together to create music, a divine power leads them. “Music unites us and that’s what matters. Our goal has always been to create quality music,” he added.

Talking about their big feat of bagging Ranveer Singh starrer Cirkus, Divyansh shared that it’s the ‘biggest opportunity’ a newcomer could ask for. Thanking Rohit Shetty for showing trust in them, Divyansh said, “It’s such a big opportunity for us. Who trusts newcomers with such a huge film? It was so kind of Rohit sir to do that. We are really excited to collaborate with Badshah for the background score of the film.”

On being asked what gave them an edge over other contestants, the duo said it was their ‘consistency’. They also mentioned how they re-composed, rather than just recreating a tune. “That is so much more difficult. Also, we did not have any formula or references as it’s a new genre completely. Others at least had a template to shape their performances on. I believe India’s Got Talent is a stage that truly respects talent,” shared the beatboxer Divyansh.

However, time and again, reality shows have faced criticism for promoting sob stories. However, Divyansh Kacholia feels that his and Manuraj’s story defy the notion. He shared, “This is a historic moment, a pathbreaking decision. While we respect every emotion, neither of us focused on giving any content. We were here to show talent and that’s what we did. And eventually, it’s us, who are going back with the trophy. ‘Got Talent’ is an international brand and with pure talent winning the show, its authenticity only got validated.”

As for future projects, Manuraj shared that since they both are getting a lot of offers, they will continue to perform together. The duo is also planning on an album, as there isn’t much music in this genre.

Hosted by Arjun Bijlani, India’s Got Talent was judged by Kirron Kher, Shilpa Shetty, Manoj Muntashir and Badshah.