India’s Got Talent Season 8 to launch in October

After a break of two years, the next season of India’s Got Talent has been announced by Colors. Presenting the best of talent from across the country, the show will once again see Karan Johar, Kirron Kher and Malaika Arora Khan as judges. Popular television stars Rithvik Dhanjani and Bharti Singh will host the eighth season. Sources share with indianexpress.com that the series will launch in mid-October.

Shared the source, “The team has already started auditioning. The show will go on floors by end of September and should launch in the second week of October. It will air at 10 pm, post Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar. With it launching after a break, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make it a grand season.”

Recently, there was buzz that Rithvik’s girlfriend Asha Negi will also join him as the host. The source clarified, “Asha is only part of some promotional activities that the channel has planned during city auditions. Since Bharti is yet to come back from her Khatron Ke Khiladi schedule, Asha joined Rithvik for the auditions.”

Produced by Fremantle, India’s Got Talent was launched in 2009. It follows the global Got Talent format, where contestants audition in front of three judges and a studio audience. The television audience later gets to choose the winner from the top performers, already selected by the judges. The contestants can present any kind of act. The stage is open to all categories – solo, partners and groups. There is also no age limitation.

Kirron Kher has been on the judging panel from the inception of India’s Got Talent. Others who have judged the show are Sonali Bendre, Shekhar Kapur, Sajid Khan and Dharmendra. Karan and Malaika joined the show from season 4 in 2012. The last season was won by Amritsar’s 13-year-old flutist Suleiman.

