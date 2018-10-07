India’s Best Dramebaaz finale: Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and Ayushmann Khurrana have a blast on the show

Follow Us:
Sunday, October 07, 2018
India’s Best Dramebaaz finale: Namaste England stars Parineeti Chopra-Arjun Kapoor and Andhadhun actor Ayushmann Khurrana shot for the show and had a blast on the stage with the little contestants.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru | Published: October 7, 2018 4:11:42 pm

India’s Best Dramebaaz’s finale will air on Sunday night, but we already have our hands on a few photos from the event. Namaste England stars Parineeti Chopra-Arjun Kapoor and Andhadhun actor Ayushmann Khurrana shot for the show and had a blast on the stage with the little contestants.

We also know that Sonali Bendre was previously a part of the judging panel of the show along with Vivek Oberoi and Omung Kumar, but Huma Qureshi stepped into her shoes when she left following her cancer diagnosis. However, Sonali recently found a way to be a part of India’s Best Dramebaaz finale. The actor shared an emotional video message for the reality show’s team from New York, where she is undergoing treatment for metastatic cancer.

Check out photos from India’s Best Dramebaaz’s grand finale:

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra promote Namaste England on India's best Dramebaaz Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra came to promote Namaste England on India’s Best Dramebaaz.
Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra strike a post with the judges and contestants of India's Best Dramebaaz Arjun, Parineeti strike a post with the judges and contestants.
Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor interacting and dancing with contestant Inayat Verma Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor were seen interacting with contestant Inayat Verma.
Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor interacting and dancing with contestant Inayat Verma The Namaste England stars also shook a leg with the contestants.
Proper Patola Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor were seen grooving on Namaste England song “Proper Patola.”
Vivek Oberoi turns magician on the sets of India's best Dramebaaz Vivek Oberoi turned into a magician on the sets of the show.
Ayushmann Khuranna strikes a post with the judges of India's Best Dramebaaz Ayushmann Khurrana was also seen posing with the judges of India’s Best Dramebaaz.
Ayushmann Khuranna having a fun moment with contestant Garvit Pareek Ayushmann shared a fun moment with contestant Garvit Pareek.

