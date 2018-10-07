India’s Best Dramebaaz finale: Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and Ayushmann Khurrana have a blast on the show

India’s Best Dramebaaz’s finale will air on Sunday night, but we already have our hands on a few photos from the event. Namaste England stars Parineeti Chopra-Arjun Kapoor and Andhadhun actor Ayushmann Khurrana shot for the show and had a blast on the stage with the little contestants.
We also know that Sonali Bendre was previously a part of the judging panel of the show along with Vivek Oberoi and Omung Kumar, but Huma Qureshi stepped into her shoes when she left following her cancer diagnosis. However, Sonali recently found a way to be a part of India’s Best Dramebaaz finale. The actor shared an emotional video message for the reality show’s team from New York, where she is undergoing treatment for metastatic cancer.
Check out photos from India’s Best Dramebaaz’s grand finale:
