India’s Best Dancer Season 2 Grand Finale Live Updates: When and where to watch the ‘ultimate finale’

The second season of the dance reality show India’s Best Dancer is going to get its winner tonight. Gourav Sarwan with choreographer Rupesh Soni, Saumya Kamble with choreographer Vartika Jha, Zamroodh with choreographer Sonali Kar, Roza Rana with choreographer Sanam Johar and Raktim Thakuria with choreographer Aryan Patra will be competing for the winner’s trophy of the show, judged by Terence Lewis, Geeta Kapur and Malaika Arora. Unfortunately, Malaika will not be attending the finale episode of the show owing to some health issues.
“Malaika shot for two days with the team. However, she was feeling a little low. Given the times we are in, she decided to skip the shoot for her and everyone’s safety on the set. As of now, she is doing well and definitely regrets not being around for the finale,” the source told indianexpress.com.
In place of Malaika, Shilpa Shetty Kundra will be marking her appearance on the show. Interestingly, she will be judging India’s Got Talent with Badshah and Kirron Kher as well. The show will soon go on air.
On Sunday morning, Malaika Arora shared a picture of herself with Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur. “As we showcase our ultimate finale tonite, just wanna say has been full of lauughs, love, tears, masti, friendship and unbelievable talent,” she wrote along with the photo.
Terence also shared a post on Instagram. The choreographer shared a glimpse from Saturday’s episode and praised Roza Rana, one of the finalists of India’s Best Dancer 2. “Last night, was inundated with lot of love on DMs for this Last performance of the Season with our firecracker, finalist contestant @rozaranadance ! Thank you for the love though this was put together last minute with no rehearsals! The icing on the cake was dancing with my partner in crime @geeta_kapurofficial , currently slaying it with her cool sassy look n the cherry on the cake @malaikaaroraofficial who sizzles effortlessly in anything she does! We’ve had such a blast in each other’s company and what a great run this season has been breaking records on the TRP charts n Tonite is the Grand Finale ! Tune in to @sonytvofficial n keep the love flowing,” he wrote as the caption.
India’s Best Dancer Season 2 finale will air from 8 pm onwards on Sony Entertainment Television.
Pune girl Saumya Kamble’s belly dancing and freestyle moves won many hearts. She was recently gifted a belly dancing coin belt by none other than Norah Fatehi. Talking about the finale, Saumya said in a statement, "I never imagined coming this far! I am extremely overwhelmed to be in the ‘Best 5’ because in a way, I am fulfilling my mother’s dream by being a part of this show. Today, because of her support, I have reached this far in the show! My father is also all smiles. It’s truly a surreal feeling."
Jaipur's Gourav Sarwan is known for his popping, animation and locking skills. Sharing his excitement about being in the Best 5, Gourav said in a statement, "I am so grateful to the platform of India’s Best Dancer for giving me a chance to be here and represent my dance techniques. It is a blessing to have a choreographer like Rupesh sir who has been a constant support in this journey."
