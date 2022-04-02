On The Kapil Sharma Show, Bollywood villain Yashpal Sharma says women don’t ask him for pics: ‘Door khadi hoti hain’

Kapil Sharma will host Bollywood villains on The Kapil Sharma Show this weekend. Sony Entertainment Television recently shared a new promo video for the episode, which gives a sneak peek into the fun times Kapil had with actors Ashish Vidyarthi, Mukesh Rishi, Yashpal Sharma and Abhimanyu Singh. On this episode, Kapil will also celebrate his 41st birthday on the sets by cutting a cake.

In the promo, Kapil asks Yashpal if he has ever faced any drawbacks of playing villains onscreen. Yashpal shared that women don’t stand close to him while clicking pictures. Kapil asked Yashpal, “Yashpal bhai itne pyaare insaan hain. Aapko kabhi nuksaan hua hai villain ke roles karne ka (Yashpal is such a sweet person. Sir, have you ever faced any drawbacks of playing villainous roles on-screen)?” Yashpal replied, “Nuksaan toh yehi hai ki ladkiyan photo nahi click karati hain lag kar ke, itna itna door khadi hoti hain (One setback is that girls don’t come close to me while clicking photos. They stand at a distance).”

In another video shared by Sony Entertainment Television, Kapil can be seen cutting his birthday cake and comedian Krushna Abhishek can be seen dancing with Mukesh to the song ‘Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai’.

Apart from The Kapil Sharma Show, the comedian has Nandita Das’ next film, in which he plays the role of a food delivery person. Earlier this month, the cast and crew of the film commenced shooting in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar. Kapil has shared a series of photos with Odisha’s chief minister Naveen Patnaik on social media. He was also spotted by his fans and followers in a food delivery person’s costume. Kapil has previously acted in films like Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon and Firangi.