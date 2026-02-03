‘In Shark Tank India only to taunt Aman Gupta?’: Pitcher pulled up by Vineeta Singh as he calles boAt rings ‘third grade’

Former BoAt CMO, Aman Gupta, has committed the highest amount of investments on Shark Tank India 5. In the latest season, Aman has invested in deals worth Rs 15.3 crores in 10 brands. Being one of the most talked-about ‘Sharks’ on the show, Aman faced some criticism on the latest episode of Shark Tank India 5 from a pitcher. During a pitch from the founder of Aabo Rings, Aman got offended after the founders claimed to have a better product than his brand. Vineeta Singh also slammed the pitchers after he crossed the line by taunting Aman Gupta many times.

Aabo Rings is a wearable brand that offers stylish health monitoring rings. Their later version, Aabo Pro, is an AI-powered smart ECG ring. It has 30-plus health tracking parameters and helps to monitor and manage one’s health. As founders Nirav and Atul Hemani bring the product to the tank, they ask for an investment of Rs 1.5 crores for 1 percent equity, placing the valuation at Rs 150 crores.

While the valuation leaves the Sharks quite shocked, they don’t seem very impressed with the product. After the founders give a demo, Namita Thapar points out how other global brands, especially Oura, are dominating the market. She says, “There are so many companies in this field. Internationally, it’s Oura. I was very fascinated with the tracking of perimenopause and all other things. There is a Fitter Company, Ultra Human, BoAt, and there are lots of rings, so why one more?”

The founder explained that the smart rings market is divided into 3 categories. He called his product the Indian version of Oura and says that the second category focused on wellness and fitness, placing Ultra Human under this category. He then explained that the third category focused on style, fashion, and aspiration, and not on pure health. Listening to this, Anupam Mittal asked if BoAt came in the 3rd category. The hesitant founder said only Aman could answer that.

When Anupam Mittal pushed him to share his thoughts on BoAt, the founder said, “BoAt’s current ring is for style, fashion, and wellness, but I am sure they will bring better models.” Aman Gupta reacted to this with a slow clap and said, “And you claim your brand to be as good as Oura.”

‘Aman Gupta is not a competition’

Further in the pitch, Anupam and Vineeta pointed out how other brands have copied UI from Oura, and some are facing legal cases for it. Anupam also added, “Your ring is just better looking, with 3-4 new features, all other rings offer the same, and that doesn’t change the game. You are a late entrant in this game and need a disruptive innovation. So why are you better than others?”

When the founder claimed their price is lower than that of competitors who sell the ring for Rs 26,000, Kanika Tekriwal pointed out that their box too has the same price printed as MRP. Anupam also highlighted that the pro model is even more expensive, with an MRP of Rs 35000. Namita also questioned their claim of being AI-powered to track stress and sleep. Further, Kanika criticized the packaging, and said, “What are these velvet boxes for Rs 15000? The paper is coming out of the box, and the frame was stuck, so I had to wrestle it out of the box. This doesn’t have anything new that others don’t.”

Vineeta quizzed the founder and asked who his competition is in India, questioning whether it is Aman’s brand. In response, the founder said, “Aman is not my competition.”

At this point, Aman Gupta decided to opt out of the deal and said, “I didn’t like it when you said you are a competitor to Oura, and others are not great, and BoAt comes in the third grade. I can also say that we don’t keep your brand even in our competitor tracker, but it doesn’t look nice. You said we just focus on fashion and style, but that’s not true. Please check the data, and you will know where your numbers stand compared to ours. Health parameters hamare bhi acche hai, princing bhi acchi hai, it’s logical, we sell it for Rs 4-5,000. It’s a small market, so we should respect each other.”

Vineeta asks founder if there only at Shark Tank to taunt Aman Gupta

Kanika also decided to opt out of the deal and said, “In this space, what Aman’s ring is doing for Rs 4,000 is a sweet spot for me; spending Rs 15,000 is a big deal for most Indians today. It is also an overcrowded market; there are too many wearables, so I won’t use it, and so I am out.” Namita also added, “You want all your data to be in that device, but once you lose a customer, that person is gone for a very long period of time. That is one issue. Secondly, AI has become a buzzword; you have basic-level analytics for AI, and you can’t claim to be a high-tech AI device. There is a lot more going on; given the price, I am out.”

Vineeta later tried to understand their revenue. The founders revealed earning Rs 62 lakhs in 2023-24. In 2024-25, their revenue was Rs 3 crores, and in 2025-26, they have earned Rs 1.7 crores till now, their estimated revenue was Rs 11 crores. While this puzzled Vineeta, the founder revealed that they are launching a crowdfunding campaign where they will make Rs 5 crore in revenue. Talking about the market share, the founder said that Aman Gupta is a big player in the field, he turned to Aman and said, “I know you will cover the major market share in this quarter.”

Vineeta then went on to slam the founder and said, “Focus here, do you want an offer or are you here only to taunt Aman?” She later opted out from the deal and said, “Your cap table is all over the place, had you asked for Rs 50 crore valuation, one of us might have taken the bet, but Shark Tank ke liye itni atrangi ask karna and assume that you will get a valution 10 times more on an assumed revenue, I see a problem in your thinking, for that reason I am out.”

After learning that the founders have given 33 percent equity for Rs 5 crores investment, Anupam Mittal also backed out. He said, “I cannot understand what are you doing. I don’t think you have an idea about what it takes to compete in this industry. Such industries are global and they are dominating the market, so you need focus on excellence in product and marketing which is not there in your product at all. Branding is terrible, plus you have given Rs 5 crores for 33 percent already, you have no room to raise capital, your chances of winning are close to zero.”

Shark Tank India 5 streams on SonyLiv and Sony TV every Monday to Friday at 10 pm.