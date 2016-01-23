I’m proud of my industry: Kiku Sharda

Kiku Sharda was released after furnishing a bail bond of Rs one lakh. Kiku Sharda was released after furnishing a bail bond of Rs one lakh.

Thanking his colleagues for supporting him during his arrest, actor-comedian Kiku Sharda says he feels proud of his industry.

The 40-year-old actor, best known for playing Palak on TV show “Comedy Nights With Kapil”, was arrested on January 13 for spoofing Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in one of his television skits.

Kiku was released after furnishing a bail bond of Rs one lakh. Many Bollywood and TV celebrities like Rishi Kapoor, Farah Khan, Kapil Sharma, Huma Qureshi and Vir Das expressed their displeasure over his arrest.

“Thanks everyone for standing by me through this traumatic time. Means a lot. Thanks to my fraternity, am proud of the industry I’m in,” Kiku tweeted.

