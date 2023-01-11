IGT winners Divyansh-Manuraj get standing ovation at America’s Got Talent All-Stars, call it a ‘revolutionary moment’

India’s Got Talent winners Divyansh Kacholia and Manuraj Singh Rajput recently performed on America’s Got Talent All-Stars stage. The beatboxing and flutist duo from Rajasthan impressed the judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel, who ended up giving them a standing ovation after their first performance. Divyansh and Manuraj will be competing with other winners of the Got Talent show, finalists and even fan favorites from across the globe.

The musicians shared the clip of their act and the conversation with the judges. As they entered the stage, they blew away the international stars with the story of how they ended up together. Divyansh and Manuraj were auditioning with their respective partners for India’s Got Talent, but when they did not turn up, Divyansh suggested they perform together, and the rest, as they say, is history.

As soon as they started performing, the audience seemed to be in shock while the judges looked mesmerised. Heidi Klum described their performance as ‘Bollywood meets Brooklyn’. Simon Cowell too lauded the two and said how in times when there’s so much talent around, it’s difficult to get noticed, they have managed to make a huge impact.

In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com about their experience on the coveted platform, Divyansh Kacholia said that it was a proud moment for them to represent India on the stage. He also shared how it was the first musical act from the country to happen on AGT. “It’s always great to represent your country and culture on such a big show. And we are humbled by the love and respect we got on the stage. It’s path-breaking and a happy moment to put India on the map. Since childhood, we have been fans of these shows, and I think at the moment, we haven’t even processed everything.”

The beat-boxer also mentioned that he had in fact expected such a reaction given they work so hard for every act. He said that for them, more than the results, it’s the desire to entertain the audience that matters to them. “Honestly, in India, musicians, especially instrumentalists have never gotten their due. When we won India’s Got Talent, we hoped to get our peers the recognition they deserve. We never romanticised our struggles and want our work to always talk for us. I think it has been a revolutionary ride for us and we are excited about the future.”

After winning India’s Got Talent, Divyansh and Manuraj also worked on the background score of Cirkus.