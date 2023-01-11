scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023

IGT winners Divyansh-Manuraj get standing ovation at America’s Got Talent All-Stars, call it a ‘revolutionary moment’

In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Divyansh Kacholia talks about performing on America's Got Talent All-Stars along with his partner Manuraj Singh Rajput.

Divyansh Kacholia and Manuraj Singh Rajput performed on America's Got Talent. (Photo: Divyansh/Instagram)
Listen to this article
IGT winners Divyansh-Manuraj get standing ovation at America’s Got Talent All-Stars, call it a ‘revolutionary moment’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

India’s Got Talent winners Divyansh Kacholia and Manuraj Singh Rajput recently performed on America’s Got Talent All-Stars stage. The beatboxing and flutist duo from Rajasthan impressed the judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel, who ended up giving them a standing ovation after their first performance. Divyansh and Manuraj will be competing with other winners of the Got Talent show, finalists and even fan favorites from across the globe.

The musicians shared the clip of their act and the conversation with the judges. As they entered the stage, they blew away the international stars with the story of how they ended up together. Divyansh and Manuraj were auditioning with their respective partners for India’s Got Talent, but when they did not turn up, Divyansh suggested they perform together, and the rest, as they say, is history.

As soon as they started performing, the audience seemed to be in shock while the judges looked mesmerised. Heidi Klum described their performance as ‘Bollywood meets Brooklyn’. Simon Cowell too lauded the two and said how in times when there’s so much talent around, it’s difficult to get noticed, they have managed to make a huge impact.

Also Read |India’s Got Talent winner Divyansh-Manuraj on bagging Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus: ‘It’s kind of him to trust newcomers for such a big film’

In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com about their experience on the coveted platform, Divyansh Kacholia said that it was a proud moment for them to represent India on the stage. He also shared how it was the first musical act from the country to happen on AGT. “It’s always great to represent your country and culture on such a big show. And we are humbled by the love and respect we got on the stage. It’s path-breaking and a happy moment to put India on the map. Since childhood, we have been fans of these shows, and I think at the moment, we haven’t even processed everything.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How the discovery of classified files in Joe Biden’s office compare...
How the discovery of classified files in Joe Biden’s office compare...
PM Narendra Modi said ‘humse badi galti ho gayi, aapko bhej diya&#8...
PM Narendra Modi said ‘humse badi galti ho gayi, aapko bhej diya&#8...
Migrant fruit-seller near RBI headquarters in Mumbai now part of e-Rupee ...
Migrant fruit-seller near RBI headquarters in Mumbai now part of e-Rupee ...
Delhi Confidential: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma admits to making a &#821...
Delhi Confidential: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma admits to making a &#821...
Also Read |Golden Globes 2023: SS Rajamouli’s RRR wins Best Original Song for ‘Naatu Naatu’

The beat-boxer also mentioned that he had in fact expected such a reaction given they work so hard for every act. He said that for them, more than the results, it’s the desire to entertain the audience that matters to them. “Honestly, in India, musicians, especially instrumentalists have never gotten their due. When we won India’s Got Talent, we hoped to get our peers the recognition they deserve. We never romanticised our struggles and want our work to always talk for us. I think it has been a revolutionary ride for us and we are excited about the future.”

After winning India’s Got Talent, Divyansh and Manuraj also worked on the background score of Cirkus.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 11-01-2023 at 13:15 IST
Next Story

Deepika Padukone asks photographers ‘dekha ya nahi?’ after Pathaan trailer release: ‘Bade TV pe dekhna’

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Golden Globes 2023 red carpet: SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan arrive for the ceremony
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 11: Latest News
Advertisement
close