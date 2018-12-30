India’s Got Talent 8 winner Javed Khan: Seeing my parents proud is my biggest achievement

“I am still in shock. I don’t know if it’s real or just my fantasy,” shared Javed Khan after lifting the India’s Got Talent 8 trophy. After the judges scores and audience votes, the 27-year-old magician from Mumbai tied at the first place with Live 100 Experience Band. But with more votes coming his way, he won the trophy and prize money of Rs 25 lakh. The top five also included Almas Khan, Rahul and Mukesh and Crazy Hoppers.

In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Javed opened up about his journey. He said, “I was engaged to a girl from childhood. While I was still in college, her parents pressurised me to get married but I wanted to wait, get a job and a better house. But they misunderstood my intention and called off my engagement. My family and I had to go through a lot of emotional suffering post that. I had almost slipped into depression.”

Magic offered a glimmer of hope for the engineer. He shared, “We have a ‘Fun Friday’ every week in our office, where one employee has to perform for others. As fate would have it, I was asked to put up a magic show. I searched for a few tricks online and in a week’s time, I put up an impressive show. That’s how it all started. I found solace and strength in magic. And it soon became my passion. I also use my scientific knowledge to create innovative tricks.”

Javed Khan had shared on India’s Got Talen 8’s stage that his parents initially were not in support of his new-found interest. “In our religion, playing cards is a taboo. And with most of my tricks involving cards, people slowly started distancing themselves from me. My neighbours would warn my mother to keep me away from their son. While they did not openly say it, but I could sense their anguish. That’s when I promised myself that I would get my family’s honour back.”

Interestingly, it was his mother who unintentionally suggested him to participate in the reality show. Javed said, “Two years back, my mom was watching a performance on India’s Got Talent and she remarked how happy must be the contestants’ parents to see their kids on television. The thought struck me and I decided to try my luck when the auditions began this year. I knew this was the only show which would accept a different talent. The rest is all about singing and dancing.”

Sharing that his life has changed post the show, the winner said, “Seeing my parents proud is my biggest achievement. To have them be a part of my journey has made it all the more special. Even my neighbours have become welcoming (laughs). To be honest, when I participated, I never thought I would even reach the finale. And to win it feels just surreal.”

Javed Khan was victorious solely because of the audience’s votes. “That made it all the more special. Magicians are usually believed to be someone who can pull out things out of thin air. But my magic is more of closeup that requires a one-on-one interaction. And among all the spectacular acts in the finale, I really didn’t have any expectations to get so many votes. Also, as there were too many magicians this season, it feels special to hold the trophy.”

Lastly, sharing his future plans, the champion said, “The thought that I have won is yet to sink in. So I haven’t really planned what we will do with the prize money. As for my magic, I want to learn more tricks and shoot a series soon. I want to travel around and introduce people to real magic.”

Hosted by Rithvik Dhanjani and Bharti Singh, India’s Got Talent 8 was judged by Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and Kirron Kher.