If Navjot Singh Sidhu returns to Kapil Sharma Show, I’ve many other things to do: Archana Puran Singh

Thursday, September 30, 2021
The Kapil Sharma Show's judge Archana Puran Singh said she is ready to give up the role if Navjot Singh Sidhu wishes to return after his resignation as Punjab Congress chief. She said that it was not an easy job as people make it out to be.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
September 30, 2021 9:05:30 am
Archana Puran SinghArchana Puran Singh says it's not easy to sit for 6-7 hours and just laugh (Photo: Instagram/ Archana Puran Singh)

Ever since actor Archana Puran Singh replaced Navjot Singh Sidhu on The Kapil Sharma Show, comedians on the show have cracked jokes at her expense, saying that Sidhu might return to reclaim his chair. Sidhu was the original judge of sorts on Kapil’s show till he left to pursue politics full time. After Sidhu’s resignation as Punjab Congress chief, there have been innumerable memes about him returning to the show. Archana herself had shared a selection of memes that implied that Archana is ‘more worried than Congress’ at the moment, calling it ‘kissa kursi ka’.

When Archana was asked about Sidhu’s resignation and how it made her trend, she said that she doesn’t take this seriously at all.  She also mentioned that if Sidhu returned, it would give her space to take on her other commitments. She told Times Of India, “This is a joke that’s cracked on me for many years now. I don’t care and I don’t take it seriously at all. And if Sidhu would seriously re-enter the show in my place, I will have many other things to do, which I have refused in the past few months.”

Reacting to the constant refrain that she has nothing to do on the show but laugh, she said, “Kapil’s show writers come up with all kinds of jokes and I can’t help but laugh at them because they are funny. It is a task to come up with gags everyday and keep the show running for the last 10 years. But all those who feel I don’t have anything to do in the show should come on the sets to see how it is not easy to sit 6-7 hours in a particular position, facing the stage. I have to constantly sit in an angle for 4-7 hours on that sofa and face the stage, listen to every joke that’s cracked and then react to it.” She praised The Kapil Sharma show, and said she enjoys reacting to the gags and as well as laughing at herself too.

Starring Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek as well, The Kapil Sharma Show airs on weekends.

