If all goes well, Pavitra and I will get married this year: Eijaz Khan

Actors Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia might tie the knot this year. The Bigg Boss 14 contestants, who grew close to each other during their stint inside the house, confessed that they are now planning to take the plunge.

“Shaadi inshallah hogi, aur bahut sahi waqt pe hogi. (We will tie the knot and by God’s grace, at the right time) We are keeping our fingers crossed and if all goes well, Pavitra and I will get married this year,” Eijaz told Times of India.

The actor shared that whatever he did inside the Bigg Boss house was from the game’s perspective. But now to think of it, even their fights reflected love. “Everything that came from Pavitra was very real. Now that I have come out of the house and I see those clips of our fights, I see that hesitation and smile on my face ki arreh yaar mujhe Pavitra pe gussa kyun nahi aa raha hai? Love for her, I think was always there, and now I have confessed my feelings,” he said.

Pavitra Punia added, “I have always believed that love is a very beautiful feeling. We both are feeling it now. We fought inside the Bigg Boss house and still had feelings for each other. Now, we have come out of the house and have confessed our feelings for each other. It’s blissful… Things will happen very soon. We can’t predict our future, but we can be hopeful and wishful about the future.”

Eijaz and Pavitra were snapped in Mumbai recently, and their pictures went viral on social media in no time.