Idris Elba in talks to join Andy Serkis in Mouse Guard

Idris Elba is in talks to star in Fox’s adaptation of Boom! Studios’ comic series Mouse Guard, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The series is published under the Archaia Entertainment imprint and is set in a world wherein mice are the dominant species and in an era that resembles the human’s Medieval Age.

The stories of Mouse Guard revolve around a brotherhood of mice known as the Mouse Guard who serve their fellow civilian mice, and protect them from predators like fox and eagles.

Elba will play the role of Celanawe, a champion of the Mouse Guard from long ago. He is also known by some as the legendary Black Axe.

The project already has Andy Serkis and Thomas Brodie-Sangster. Serkis, who is renowned for his motion-capture roles like Gollum in the Lord of the Rings trilogy and Caesar in the modern Planet of the Apes series, will reportedly play the role of Midnight, the villain. Midnight stars as a blacksmith of the guard but later turns against it.

Brodie-Sangster will essay the role of Lieam, the youngest member of the Guard who has nevertheless earned respect for his bravery and skill.

The actors will portray the characters through motion capture. Peter Jackson’s visual effects company Weta Digital will provide the technical expertise.

Elba is also playing the role of the bad guy in The Fast and the Furious spinoff, Hobbs & Shaw, which releases later this year. He will lead the cast of James Gunn’s Suicide Squad reboot as Deadshot, replacing Will Smit