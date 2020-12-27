I wasn’t ready: Asim Riaz on not being a part of Bigg Boss 14

Asim Riaz was seen in the music video of Armaan Malik's single "Veham". (Photo: Asim Riaz/Instagram)

Model and actor Asim Riaz has revealed the reason he did not return for the ongoing fourteenth season of Bigg Boss. He said that while he was offered by the makers, he realised he did not want to go back.

While speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Asim said, “Yes, I was offered. But the thing is that I have to spend 140 days in the house. It was a long time. For me, at that time I had just recovered and it leaves an impact on your head that you just remember something and it’s like ‘I don’t want to go back’.”

Asim added, “This is not the right time for me to go. I thought I have just recovered and doing good in my life. If I get a chance I will go. But at that time when I was offered, I wasn’t ready to be very honest.”

In Bigg Boss 14, many former contestants have come back to join the current contestants in the Bigg Boss house. These include Rakhi Sawant, Arshi Khan, Vikas Gupta and Rahul Mahajan among others. Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan had also returned as ‘seniors’ briefly.

On the work front, Asim was seen in the music video of Armaan Malik’s single “Veham”.