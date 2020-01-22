I never thought I’d win: Kodeeswari winner Kousalya Kharthika

Kousalya Kharthika won Rs 1 crore on Kodeeswari, the Tamil version of Kaun Banega Crorepati. Kousalya Kharthika won Rs 1 crore on Kodeeswari, the Tamil version of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

“Disability need not be an obstacle to success.” Those words by Stephen Hawking still ring true. 31-year-old Kousalya Kharthika, who became the first-ever differently-abled contestant to win Rs 1 crore on Kodeeswari, the Tamil version of Kaun Banega Crorepati, says she is eager to help the special school that she studied in Nagercoil with the prize money.

Kousalya, who works as a junior assistant in the Madurai Principal District court, tells indianexpress.com, “I am feeling extremely happy that I am unable to put them into words. First of all, I never thought I’d get ‘selected’, let alone thinking about winning the title.”

Kousalya Kharthika adds she was in the mindset of quitting the show when she was given the Rs 1 crore question. “I felt nervous, but Radikaa ma’am motivated me to take up the big challenge. I had never taken part in television shows, but winning Kodeeswari was a priceless moment,” she smiles.

Kodeeswari host Radikaa Sarathkumar was all praise for Kousalya. “I think it’s a historic achievement. I loved her confidence and indomitable spirit. Throughout the game, she was consistent, determined and composed. Truth be told, it feels like my success. Team Kodeeswari didn’t make any ‘exception’ regarding the rules; just that Kousalya was given name boards to choose the correct option.”

Kousalya Kharthika’s husband Balamurugan says, “She has always been a fighter, and I think the winning spirit is often more important than winning itself. I am glad she could achieve something we never dreamt of.”

