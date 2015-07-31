Follow Us:
Monday, June 18, 2018
I love living with my brother: Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian says she does not mind sharing a roof with her younger brother Rob.

By: PTI | Los Angeles | Published: July 31, 2015 9:26:42 am
Khloe Kardashian Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian says she does not mind sharing a roof with her younger brother Rob, as she feels that their current set-up is ideal for her right now. (Source: Instagram)
Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian says she does not mind sharing a roof with her younger brother Rob, as she feels that their current set-up is ideal for her right now.

The 31-year-old “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star said she loves living with Rob, 28 and “wouldn’t have it any other way,” reported People magazine.

“Rob lives with me now and I wouldn’t have it any other way. I love having him with me,” she said.

Kardashian said the kind of lifestyle Rob has, her place is perfect for him. “I have a big house and I wanted it so he could feel, like,  comfortable. He’s going through a hard time now, and it’s behind gates. With this crazy lifestyle you have to think of places where you can still have your freedom.

Kardashian said she would not want Rob to move out, though he is sometimes tempted to do so.

“He’s a man and 28, and I’m sure it doesn’t sound good to say, ‘Oh I live with my sister,’ but it’s not because he has to.

“I’m like, ‘Put this into perspective, your friends live at home with their parents because they can’t do anything else. Your sister’s literally holding you captive and actively making you. So if that makes you feel better, say that all you want,'” she said.

