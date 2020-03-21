I Know This Much Is True trailer: Mark Ruffalo plays double role of twin brothers in this miniseries

I Know This Much Is True premieres on April 27 on HBO. I Know This Much Is True premieres on April 27 on HBO.

HBO has released the trailer of I Know This Much Is True, a miniseries based on the novel of the same name by Wally Lamb. The story is about two identical twins, who are identical only in terms of their appearances. Mark Ruffalo plays the lead role here.

While one of the twins is a pretty sorted man, the other is a paranoid schizophrenic who also appears to be undergoing an existential crisis. There are other dynamics at play here as well, and the story also explores the complex relationship of the parents in this dysfunctional family.

Watch the trailer of I Know This Much Is True here:



The twins, Dominick and Thomas Birdsey, are played by Mark Ruffalo and the actor appears to be nailing it as usual — in both the roles. He looks believable as a man afraid of his own shadow, and he looks believable as a man who is a little annoyed and also a little concerned by his brother’s mental health issues.

