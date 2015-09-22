Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
I have never had plastic surgery: Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner has never had plastic surgery but she is not against it.

By: PTI | Los Angeles | Published: September 22, 2015 3:06:58 pm
Kylie Jenner has never had plastic surgery but she is not against it.


The 18-year-old celebrity had admitted earlier this year about getting lip injections but says she uses makeup skills to work on her problem areas.

“Truth is, as I’ve gotten older, I’ve gained 15 pounds and my body has changed; I’ve definitely filled out. Working with some of the best makeup artists has taught me a lot of amazing tricks to making me feel more confident and I can’t wait to share them with you guys. I swear there are things you can do to work on problem areas without having to think about plastic surgery,” she wrote on her website.

Jenner said when it comes to plastic surgery she would “never say never.”

