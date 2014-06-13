I did not know Madhuri Dixit was a Bollywood actress: Maksim Chmerkovskiy

“Madhuri is just amazing,” said Maksim Chmerkovskiy. “Madhuri is just amazing,” said Maksim Chmerkovskiy.

Ukrainian choreographer Maksim Chmerkovskiy, who will be the fourth judge at the dancing reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’, says it was a priviledge to share the panel with actress Madhuri Dixit Nene.

The 34-year-old winner of 18th season of American television series ‘Dancing with the Stars’, who shot for his first episode on the Indian version of the show, said all the judges were nice to him.

“Madhuri is just amazing. It was a privilege to sit beside her and judge. Remo and Karan are great too. These are people, who know what they are talking about. All were very nice to me and made me feel comfortable,” Chmerkovskiy told PTI in an interview.

The choreographer did not know the ‘Dhak Dhak’ girl and even asked her to participate in the show next time.

“I did not know she was a Bollywood actress. When I posted my selfie with her on Twitter, it got so many comments and then I called my mother who told me that Madhuri is a big Bollywood superstar,” he said.

Chmerkovskiy performed a little gig with the dancing diva and two contestants, Shakti Mohan and 8-year-old Akshat for the Colors’ show.

“Shakti is brilliant. And that little kid Akshat is great too. I was also impressed by Sophie. She did a beautiful job,” he said, adding that he finds Kiku’s Palak interesting.

“That’s (Palak) a crazy idea. I don’t know how he does it. Hats off to him,” he said.

The ace choreographer feels ‘Jhalak…’ is very different from ‘Dancing with the Stars’, especially in terms of technicality.

“There are many differences. Our show is more about how technically correct the performance is, but Jhalak is about presentation, how beautiful it looks. It is lighter, easier and more about entertainment,” he said.

Chmerkovskiy likes the combination of Indian dance forms with international styles on ‘Jhalak…’.

“There is this basic Indian dance form and little bit of Tango, Cha Cha thrown in, I find that beautiful,” he said.

He will judge the contestants on the basis of beautiful movements and intricate choreography.

“I will look for presentation, for clarity of movements because that will tell me how much hard work has been put by the contestant. Also, I would check interesting combinations,” he said.

Chmerkovskiy’s desire to visit India once made him take him up ‘Jhalak…’.

“Everyone wants to India at least once in life, to know the country, its culture and meet people here,” he said, adding that he will start exploring the places, once he gets time.

The dancer says he does not know much about Bollywood movies but has heard about Raj Kapoor.

