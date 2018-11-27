I Am the Night trailer: Chris Pine mystery explores the Black Dahlia murder case

Chris Pine and Patty Jenkins have presented the second trailer for their upcoming miniseries titled I Am the Night. The series is directed by Jenkins and executively produced by Jenkins and Pine. The six-episode series seems to be centred on a young girl, Fauna Hodel (India Eisley) who learns she is adopted and sets out to find her real family in Los Angeles.

Chris Pine plays a marine turned hack reporter called Jay Singletary to whom Fauna tells her story. Previously titled One Day She’ll Darken, the series seems to explore topics like identity. There is a true-crime nature to the story. As Fauna discovers her ancestry, her trail leads to an infamous Hollywood gynaecologist, Dr George Hodel (Jefferson Mays), who is reportedly involved in the murder of Black Dahlia. Hodel, another real-life figure, was a suspect in Black Dahlia’s murder.

Black Dahlia was a woman whose murder in 1947 became highly publicised due to its gruesome nature. Her case is one of the most famous unsolved murders in American history. There are cult elements as well to the series, which would not be out of place in today’s television. Fauna seems intent on finding out the truth, and it seems she will have a comrade in Jay.

The series synopsis states, “From executive producer Patty Jenkins (Wonder Woman), I Am the Night tells the incredible story of Fauna Hodel (India Eisley) who was given away at birth. As Fauna begins to investigate the secrets to her past, she follows a sinister trail that swirls ever closer to an infamous Hollywood gynaecologist, Dr George Hodel (Jefferson Mays), a man involved in the darkest Hollywood debauchery. Chris Pine plays Jay Singletary, a former Marine-turned-hack-reporter/paparazzo.”

I Am the Night premieres on January 28.