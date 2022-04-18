Hunarbaaz winner Akash Singh reveals he broke three teeth during an act: ‘My hard work got me the trophy’

On Sunday, Akash Singh‘s dream since came true when he was awarded the trophy of Hunarbaaz. The talent-based show judged by Parineeti Chopra, Karan Johar and Mithun Chakraborty wrapped up this Sunday. The dancer while speaking to indianexpress.com shared that he never expected to win the show as every finalist was quite deserving. “At the end of the day, I just wanted to give in my best. I am so thankful that the audiences liked my hard work and voted for me. I am right now on top of the world,” he shared.

Talking about his journey in the Colors reality show, Akash shared that he has been waiting for a show like this to present his talent. “The last four years that I have been in Mumbai, I was waiting for a worthy platform. When Hunarbaaz came, I decided to try my luck. However, to be honest, I was really scared as I have seen these people on the big screen, and to perform in front of them seemed like a dream. But since it was my biggest chance, I wanted to give my everything to it.”

The young talent uses contemporary and stunts on a pole to present a mesmerising performance. Sharing that it’s his pursuit to try something ‘new’ that led him to innovate on this dance form. While he managed to impress judges and audiences alike, one of the last acts turned out to be quite a painful experience for him. During rehearsal, Akash fell off the pole on his face and broke three teeth. “It’s going to be a lifetime memory for me that I lost my teeth on the Hunarbaaz stage. I also injured my shoulder. I guess that’s what’s termed as giving ‘blood and sweat’ to a project. All my efforts and hard work bore fruits and I could win the trophy.”

Akash Singh further said that he doesn’t want to ever lose the fame and recognition that the trophy got him. He said that he will continue to do shows so that people do not forget him. “The real journey begins now. I want to work with the biggest names in the industry. I want the world to always remember me,” he added.

In the initial days of the show, a video of Parineeti Chopra breaking down as Akash spoke about his struggles had made headlines. Given reality shows are often criticised for focusing on sob stories, we asked the champion about his take on the same. He said, “I agree there are some emotional stories on these shows but at the end of the day, it’s always the talent that goes ahead. The Indian audience has been watching reality shows for years and will only choose the best of the lot regardless of their journey.”

As for Parineeti’s action, the dancer said that he was in disbelief to see the Bollywood star reaching out to him. “She even said that I was like a brother to her. I think that day was the most special for me. I could never imagine that such a big celebrity would be so humble and kind towards me.”

Akash Singh took home the trophy and cash prize of Rs 15 lakh.