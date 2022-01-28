scorecardresearch
Friday, January 28, 2022
Hunarbaaz new promo: Harsh’s story about his mother leaves Karan Johar, Parineeti Chopra, Mithun Chakraborty in tears

Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan is judged by Karan Johar, Parineeti Chopra and Mithun Chakraborty, and hosted by Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
January 28, 2022 7:01:22 pm
hunarbaaz karan johar parineeti mithunHunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan airs on Colors on Saturdays and Sundays at 9 pm.

The upcoming episode of Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan is set to leave judges Karan Johar, Parineeti Chopra and Mithun Chakraborty teary eyed. In the latest promo released by Colors, we see contestant Harsh paying a heartwarming tribute to his mother for a very special reason.

Harsh will be presenting a contemporary dance act on the song “Maa” from Taare Zameen Par. In the performance, he will pay tribute to his mother who happens to be a trangender. He will reveal that his biological mother might have given him birth, but his adopted mother brought him up dealing with hardships.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

In the video, his mother states that Harsh fulfilled her maternal instinct, which she cannot achieve naturally. She said the stage of the show will help the transgender community gain respect and wished for the grand success of Hunarbaaz.

While Parineeti Chopra and Mithun Chakraborty find it difficult to hold back their tears, Karan Johar says this is a story of humanity.

Hunarbaaz features people from across the country displaying their talents. It is hosted by Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan airs on Colors on Saturdays and Sundays at 9 pm.

