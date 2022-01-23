Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan new promo: Parieenti Chopra is left dumbstruck by Sriyanjita’s balancing act

A new promo of the recently launched talent reality show Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan is out. The video shows a ‘hunarbaaz’ named Sriyanjita Pundu who introduces herself as an ‘athlete acrobatic’.

In the video, Sriyanjita said that she has been doing such stunts since the age of two. Talking about her performance on the show, the girl shares, “This will be challenging for me as I have been doing hand-balancing on three chairs for last four years and today I am going to try that on nine chairs.”

Sriyanjita added that if she fails, she can fall and hurt herself badly. The injury might also mark the end of her career.

The promo shows judge Parineeti Chopra wishing the girl an ‘All the best’, while judge Karan Johar is seen praying as she climbs the chairs.

Hunarbaaz will feature people from across the country displaying their talents. It is hosted by Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, who are all set to embrace parenthood soon.

Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan airs on Colors on Saturdays and Sundays at 9 pm.