Hunar Hali opens up on divorce from Mayank Gandhi: ‘I no longer felt like myself’

Television actor Hunar Hali has opened up about the end of her marriage to actor and reality TV personality Mayank Gandhi. The couple, who tied the knot in 2016, were granted a divorce on June 9, nearly nine months after Hunar filed for separation in September 2025.

Speaking about the difficult phase in an interview with The Times of India, Hunar described the decision to part ways as one of the most emotionally challenging choices she has ever made.

Hunar Hali said divorce is about much more than ending a relationship. It also means letting go of shared dreams, plans and a future once imagined together.

“You are not just letting go of a person, you are letting go of dreams, plans, memories and a future you once believed would be yours,” she told The Times of India.

The actor admitted that for a long time she believed things would improve if she tried harder and made more adjustments. However, she eventually realised that she had lost touch with herself in the process.

“But the hardest part was not filing for divorce. It was realising that I no longer felt like myself,” she said.

According to Hunar Hali, the decision was not impulsive but stemmed from months of introspection and emotional exhaustion. She said she eventually reached a point where prioritising her own well-being became necessary.

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Divorce process ended with mutual understanding

Before the separation was finalised, the former couple reportedly spent considerable time discussing the legal and practical aspects of the divorce. Hunar Hali said she wanted to carefully understand the long-term implications of every decision before moving forward.

She said that her focus was on ensuring the process remained transparent, fair and legally sound. Over time, both she and Mayank were able to acknowledge the reality of the situation and arrive at a respectful resolution.

Hunar Hali was shooting when she received confirmation

The divorce decree came through while Hunar Hali was filming her television show Rimjhim – Choti Umar Bada Safar. Recalling the moment, she revealed that she had just finished a scene when she checked her phone and saw a message from her legal team confirming that the proceedings had concluded.

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The actor admitted that balancing work and personal upheaval was not easy. There were days, she said, when she walked onto the set carrying emotions she could barely express.

Hunar said she now feels lighter because the uncertainty surrounding the situation has finally ended.

‘Love is too beautiful to be defined by one experience’

Despite the difficult experience, Hunar Hali said the separation has not changed her belief in love or marriage. Instead, she believes the journey has given her a deeper understanding of both.

“This journey has not made me disillusioned about love or marriage. If anything, it has helped me understand both more deeply. Love is too beautiful to be defined by one experience,” she said.

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Looking ahead, the actor shared that emotional honesty, trust and companionship have become her biggest priorities in any relationship.

She explained that genuine trust allows individuals to remain true to themselves, while friendship forms the foundation of lasting bonds.

Hunar Hali is best known for her work in television shows including Patiala Babes, Ek Boond Ishq and Chhal — Sheh Aur Maat. Mayank Gandhi rose to fame after winning MTV Splitsvilla 7 and later appeared in shows such as Kaala Teeka and Teri Meri Gal Ban Gayi.