Hunar Gandhi: Patiala Babes presents a refreshing take on the other woman

Sony TV’s Patiala Babes not only presents the beautiful relationship of a mother-daughter but has also been dealing with the subject of infidelity. While Paridhi Sharma and Ashnoor Kaur have been showcasing the warmth as Babita and Minnie, Hunar Gandhi has come as a surprise playing the other woman.

Hunar debuted on television with Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki but it was 12/24 Karol Bagh that strengthened her position in the industry. Post that she played some powerful roles in shows like Chhal- Sheh Aur Maat, Kehta Hai Dil Jee Le Zara, Ek Boond Ishq and Dahleez.

In an exclusive conversation with indianexpress.com, the actor talked about playing a challenging role in Patiala Babes, her aspirations and dream role.

Here are excerpts from the conversation

Unlike the usual other women on television, your character Meeta doesn’t come across as negative.

Portraying the other woman on television is not easy. Our society is very judgmental when it comes to them. But I took it up as a challenge as never has an actor played this character in a way that could be relatable. Meeta is a woman in love and she wants no wrong done to anyone. I feel everyone has a grey shade, so it’s wrong to point fingers at one person. I was clear in my head to portray it in a way that she will garner sympathy from the audience. But there was a thin line also because as per societal standards, we cannot even glorify her. Rather than portraying the character as a vamp, our show has a refreshing take on the other woman.

While social media connects fans with celebs, it can also be used to target and troll the latter. How has viewers responded to your role?

Reading the messages of my fans, I am assured that I am doing my job correctly. Every day after the episodes, they message me, sympathizing and supporting me. It’s a big achievement for me. Rather than bashing, they are receptive and understand Meeta’s situation. I think people have realised that women are not always at war over men.

What has been your biggest learning from Patiala Babes and your character?

That women need to back each other. Unlike the common notion, feminism is not about men bashing. It’s about standing for our rights and also empowering other women around us. If you start getting jealous of another woman’s highs, it means you cannot stand competition. Also, you are stopping your progress for you are just looking at someone else.

Since you mention competition, weren’t you insecure about being pitted against Paridhi Sharma who enjoys huge popularity?

Honestly, when I take up a project, apart from what I am doing, I also take into consideration which other actors are there. Acting is a collaborative work and I want actors at the top of their craft around me. If I didn’t have a good actor like Paridhi opposite me, scene mein mazaa kaise aata?

You have been in the industry for a decade now. What is your biggest aspiration?

I am yet to get a show which I can carry on my shoulder for four-five years alone. While I have been the face of shows in the past, I am never satisfied. I want to be in that space and experience the pressure. I would actually like to see where do I stand. I want to show the world that I am what my name Hunar (talent) states.

You mentioned a long-running TV show. No plans of making it big in Bollywood?

I mentioned television for a reason. I really don’t want to move to Bollywood as such. Even if I do films, I would genuinely love to do a Punjabi film. But honestly, I don’t want to call myself an actor from a specific medium.

Do you have any dream roles?

Something on the lines of Namaste London, where Katrina Kaif’s character starts as a spoilt brat and eventually falls in love and undergoes a 360-degree change. I am also inspired by her flawed role in Zero, where love ruins her completely. I know it’s a far-fetched dream, but if any producer is willing to take that risk, be assured, I will perform my career’s best in that project.