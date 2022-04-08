Humiliated Shark Tank India pitchers meet up off screen: ‘United by Ashneer Grover’s rant’. Watch

Two founders whose pitches were memorably rejected on the reality show Shark Tank India met up with each other weeks after the first season concluded its successful run. Both founders’ pitches were rejected on the show, but they were also notable for having extracted some of the most animated reactions out of judge Ashneer Grover.

Rohit Warrier, whose Sippline ‘glass ka mask’ was described as ‘wahiyat’ by Ashneer, and Niti Singhal, who pitched her fashion start-up Twee in One, seemingly met at a restaurant. Niti posted a video on Instagram, which doubled as a demonstration for their products. The video showed Niti and Rohit sitting across a table, when she spilled a drink on her dress. Demonstrating her brand’s reversible products, she got up and simply pulled a different dress up. Meanwhile, Rohit flashed his Sippline ‘glass ka mask’ and attached it to his glass. “Weird pitches? Not so weird now!” she wrote in her caption.

Fans of the show took to the comments section to make jokes. “Divided by pitches, United by Ashneer Grover’s rant,” one person wrote. ‘When they get to know Ashneer has been fired from BharatPe,” another person joked.

On the show, Ashneer had said in his rant about Rohit’s pitch, “I’m out. Boss, kya kar raha hai yaar tu (What are you doing, man)? Is this a joke? Do you have a drinking problem? How did you even come up with an idea like this?” Reacting to Niti’s pitch, Ashneer had said, “‘Bohot hi ganda fashion hai yeh, koi nahi pehanne wala. Mujhe lagta hai aap bandh kar do. Kyu aap apna time waste kar rahe ho (It’s very bad designs, no one will wear it. I feel you should stop this business as you are wasting your time).”

Niti had found a reason to get back at Ashneer, after she spotted his wife wearing her clothes on The Kapil Sharma Show, despite what Ashneer had said about them.