Humaari Bahu Silk non-payment controversy: Here’s what the producer, actors and technicians claim

Humaari Bahu Silk aired on ZEE TV. Humaari Bahu Silk aired on ZEE TV.

ZEE TV show Humaari Bahu Silk went off air in November 2019. But, the entire team of the daily soap, including the actors and technicians, haven’t received the remuneration for their work yet, claimed actor Zaan Khan who essayed the lead role in the show. He shared how the crew of the show are struggling because of the non-payment of dues by the producers.

Zaan released several videos on Instagram where the stylist, production manager, assistant director and camera operator along with the supporting cast of Humaari Bahu Silk talk about the financial problems they have been facing ever since the show wrapped up.

Prakash Acharya, the camera operator, said, “We haven’t received payment since June. When I asked the producers, they said they haven’t received the money from the channel.” Yougesh, who was the Assistant Director on the show, claimed the producers have been giving the excuse of the lockdown though the payment has been due since last year and lockdown started a couple of months ago.

In one of his Instagram posts, Zaan Khan wrote, “I request to all my actor friends & especially my fans PLEASE SPREAD THE WORD 🙏🏻 I am really sorry to be sharing this, i am someone who doesnt like to talk about negativity, but i just HAD to. This is for me, for my co actor’s, my fellow technician’s, my cameraman, my unit and my make up dada. I have worked with multiple productions in my career like Balaji telefilms , sphereorigin , fourlions , Fireworks , and many more and never have i had to deal with non payment for the entire show. This is what the harsh reality of our industry is. PRODUCERS – @devyanirale ) , @guptajyoti12 , Sudhashu Tripathi wake up and pay all the technicians actors . BOHOT HO GAYA AB ! stop being so inhuman”

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon, who is friends with Zaan Khan, also took to Instagram to share the team’s ordeal. Posting a video of one of the technicians talking about how the producers are yet to pay him, Kriti wrote, “This is terrible!! This is just one incident that i know of because a friend of mine has worked in this daily soap: Humari Bahu Silk.. But my heart breaks to see so many people suffering because they haven’t received their payments! This is the time when the daily wage earners need their hard-earned money the most!!”

She added, “I request the concerned producers to pls pay everyone their dues!! 🙏🏻They have worked very hard for this, and its rightfully theirs! @cintaaofficial pls pls help them🙏🏻🙏🏻 Its a tough time we all are going through.. and i urge all employers in every field to please clear the pending payments of their employees! 🙏🏻🙏🏻.”

Chahat Panday, who played the female lead Pakhi in Humaari Bahu Silk, also said she doesn’t want anyone to take an extreme step and also appealed to the industry bodies to look into the matter. She said, “ab paani sar ke uppar se jaa chuka hai, sab ki haalat kharab hai. Main nahi chahti koi bhi aaisa galat kadam uthaaye (water has now gone over the head. I don’t want anyone to take a wrong step).”

Responding to the claims of the actors and technicians, producer Jyoti Gupta told Times of India, “It is a shame that we are to see this day where conveniently all the blame has shifted onto me when all I have done is everything in the best of my capacity to assist, run and continue with the shoot with the limited resources and in such chaotic situations.”

Jyoti said he was not the only producer of the show and “Klay had not handed over the show completely to me as reported in media; they were very much the producer of the show all along, my role was limited to managing the execution work that is all.”

He added, “Today, people are blaming me, mocking me for non-payment despite me giving it all that I could in the position I am. So, I am also the victim in the same way as others are. In the end, I just wish and pray that better sense will prevail, and ZEE will release the payment at the earliest.”

