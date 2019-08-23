Hugh Laurie to lead BBC political thriller Roadkill

Actor Hugh Laurie is set to star in BBC’s upcoming political thriller Roadkill.

The four-part fictional thriller is directed by David Hare.

According to a press release issued by BBC, Laurie will play a Conservative politician whose public and private life appear to be falling apart.

“I first worked with Hugh Laurie in 1987 when he set off on his riveting change of direction from adroit comedian to commanding dramatic actor. I can’t wait to see him embody the fictional future of the Conservative party in Roadkill,” Hare said in a statement.

Piers Wenger, Controller of BBC Drama, said the show “explores the relationship between personal morality and political power”.

Further details regarding the show, including its cast, will be announced soon.