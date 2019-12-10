Avenue 5 trailer: Hugh Laurie stars in this sci-fi comedy series

Hugh Laurie in a still from Avenue 5. Hugh Laurie in a still from Avenue 5.

HBO recently released the trailer for their upcoming television series Avenue 5, headlined by British actor Hugh Laurie. The nearly two-minute trailer gives us a glimpse of the kind of crazy comedy ride that can be expected from it.

Avenue 5 is being touted as a science-fiction comedy series. From the video, the series appears to be set in space where a spaceship seems to have lost its way to Earth. And what ensues is a series of mishaps, resulting in situational comedy.

Apart from Hugh Laurie, the show also features Zac Woods, Josh Gad, Himesh Patel, Rebecca Front and Suzy Nakamura among others in significant parts.

Avenue 5 has formerly been described as “set in the future, mostly in space.”

The series has been created and written by Armando lannucci, who is popular for helming the comedy-political satire show Veep. Avenue 5 will premiere on January 19, 2020.

