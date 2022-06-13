Actor Hrishikesh Pandey, who played a cop on CID, gets robbed in Mumbai: ‘Very ironic’

Hrishikesh Pandey decided to go on a trip down memory lane recently with his family. The group was on a sightseeing trip in the southern part of the city and decided to board an AC bus. And when they got down, the actor, who played inspector Sachin in CID, was shocked to see he had been robbed of his cash, cards, documents and other essential papers.

In a chat with indianexpress.com, Hrishikesh said, “It happened on June 5 and we took a bus from Colaba to visit a few places. While initially I was not supposed to join them, since everyone from my family was here, I jumped at the idea and left my car to board public transport. It was slightly crowded that day and I didn’t even realise when someone took out everything. I did reach the police station to file a report but when do you ever get these things back? However, I have blocked my cards and applied for duplicates, as I had to travel to my hometown soon.”

The actor has already blocked the cards but is worried about the identification documents that can be misused. A lot of people on social media have also been making fun of the matter saying how a ‘CID officer’ got looted. “Yes, it is very ironic. I was in disguise to avoid being mobbed. I am sure the robber didn’t know he was taking off my things. So clearly disguise doesn’t work for me (laughs). I am just thankful that they did not get a chance to use my cards and cause me further loss.”

Hrishikesh Pandey recently reunited with his CID co-stars Dayanand Shetty (Daya), Aditya Shrivastava (Abhijeet), Dinesh Phadnis (Fredricks), Shraddha Musale (Dr Tarika), Janvi Chheda (Shreya), Ajay Nagrath (Pankaj) for a get-together. Talking about the same, the actor said that he is thankful that people still have so much love for them even after the show went off air long back.

“The entire team is quite a close-knit one and we keep meeting each other. It’s always fun to catch up with them and relive our CID days. I am so touched that everyone still loves us so much,” he added.

Apart from CID, Hrishikesh Pandey has also been part of shows like Koi Apna Sa, Maa Vaishnodevi, Hamari Betiyon Ka Vivah, and Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki, among others. He was last seen in Amitabh Bachchan-Ajay Devgn’s Runway 34.