Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 registration: Here’s how you can participate in Amitabh Bachchan’s show

Starting tonight, people would be able to register for Kaun Banega Crorepati 12. The Sony TV game show will see the return of Amitabh Bachchan as the host.

Posting a video featuring Big B, the channel recently announced that the registration for the new season would open on May 9. The video was shot by Bachchan himself at his home, while filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari directed it remotely.

Taking into consideration the current scenario, the call to register video spoke about how the world is at a standstill at the moment. In his inimitable style, the host added that one’s dreams can never be affected by the lockdown. And KBC 12 is here to give those dreams wings to fly.

The makers have also announced that for the first time, the entire audition process will be digital this year. The audition process has been divided into four parts – registration, screening, online audition and personal interview. The first round will happen between May 9-22. Participants, who answer the registration question correctly, will be shortlisted through a computerised process, and will be reached by telephone for the next round.

Post this, the online audition will take place with the help of a general knowledge test and video submission exclusively through the SonyLIV app. And finally, the selected ones will be invited for a personalised video call, after which, only a few will get the chance to be on the stage along with Amitabh Bachchan.

Here’s how you can register for KBC 12

1. From May 9-22, keep an eye on Sony TV at 9 pm as Amitabh Bachchan puts out a question.

2. Download the SonyLIV app in case you don’t have a television or cable connection at home. The question would even feature on the app.

3. You can answer the questions through SMS (charges applied) or through the SonyLIV app.

4. There is no limitation to the number of times you try. It means you can answer every question in the period.

5. In case you get selected, you will receive a call from the makers for the next round. Time and again, the team has cautioned the audience that KBC doesn’t charge for participation. So do not fall for any scam.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 would be Amitabh Bachchan’s eleventh outing as the host. He has been part of the show from the inception. However, owing to his health issues, Shah Rukh Khan had taken over the hot seat in the third season. Most in the audience would agree, that with time, Big B has become synonymous with the show.

Last season, the show saw four crorepatis- Sanoj Raj, Babita Tade, Gautam Kumar Jha and Ajeet Kumar.

