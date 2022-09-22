Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 winner Kavita Chawla shares tips on how to crack Amitabh Bachchan’s quiz show

On Tuesday, Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 got its first winner in Kavita Chawla. The homemaker from Kolhapur won Rs 1 crore with her knowledge and smart gameplay. As she sat opposite host Amitabh Bachchan on the hot seat, Kavita revealed how she has dreamt of being on the platform for the last 20 years, ever since KBC launched on TV. Speaking to indianexpress.com, she also shared how she had reached the fastest finger first round last year but failed to qualify, and had to return home empty-handed.

When we asked her to share some secrets on how one can prepare for the show, Kavita smiled to say, “There is no specific syllabus or portion that you have to learn. General awareness is a must. This is such a big platform that you have to be aware and updated about everything happening around us. Also, common sense and logic plays an important role.”

Kavita Chawla also shared how the pressure builds on the set with the camera and lights. However, she was lucky to have a smooth ride. “Main toh haste khelte crorepati ban gayi.”

Any tips she has for people who aspire to become a crorepati on the Amitabh Bachchan show? The winner replied, “Hard work, determination and confidence. These are the qualities you need to be successful, not just on KBC, but in life.”

Kavita Chawla also listed out the procedure saying that contestants have to go through multiple rounds of interviews and quizzes after they are selected. Once you are confirmed to be on the fastest finger first round, you are invited to the set. While most of it we see on screen, we wondered what Big B is upto during the commercial break, and also does he interact with contestants off camera?

Sharing that breaks are meant for everyone, and while Amitabh Bachchan heads to his vanity van, the contestants cool off in their separate zone. “As for sir conversing with us, most of it is on camera. Off-screen, he just motivates us by cheering for everyone.”

And while there is competition on the set, Kavita Chawla said that she was lucky to have a batch who was encouraging and supportive. “I remember when I got selected for the hot seat, each one of them congratulated me and told me how I can do well. Their kind words did boost my confidence.”

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 airs on Sony TV.