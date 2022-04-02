How Kapil Sharma turned his sorrows, controversies into jokes: From struggling in Mumbai, battle with depression, and drunk tweets to PM Modi

Love him or get supremely irritated with his brand of humour — but you can’t ignore Kapil Sharma. The comedian has been a towering presence on India’s comic and entertainment scene for the past 15 years, and has continued to entertain the masses despite weathering innumerable controversies in the middle. However, he has always found a way to make light of his troubles, bringing him closer to his audience. There are many aspects about Kapil that make him curiously endearing to his fans, his rags-to-riches story, his ‘complicated’ relationship with English, his self-deprecating takes on his own difficult phases in his life, including his battle with depression and alcohol.

Kapil Sharma has had a tumultuous journey, and it all began with his humble upbringing in Amritsar. He has often spoken about his financial struggles where he worked at a telephone booth and sang at ‘jagratas’ to make ends meet. He came to Bombay to fulfil his dreams of making it big — just like they do in Bollywood films, as he said. He even joked in his Netflix Special about how Bollywood lies about people sleeping at railway stations, because he remembered how he was chased away. Bombay was a new world for him in every way, be it the food or even elevators, as Amritsar didn’t have high-rise buildings. He was practically broke, and would roam around Juhu beach looking for directors, and realised people were looking at him with the same hope. “Most of them had travelled with us in Dadar Express,” he laughed. He said that he feared returning to his father without fulfilling his dream, but instead, his father sat and had drinks with him—for the first and last time, as he was diagnosed with cancer later, which affected him deeply.

It has been a constant struggle for Kapil Sharma to maintain his stardom, but he has always found a way to dig his feet in. In the Netflix special, I am Not Done Yet, Kapil spoke about his depression, and brought in humorous angles to it, without taking away the seriousness of it. He recalled the time when people had written him off, and he was fighting with high-profile people on Twitter. Kapil said that he had locked himself in his room, with his retired police dog Zanjeer and watched only Narcos. Remembering the situation, he joked about he made his dog suffer along with him. He also spoke about depression and the lack of awareness in India about the illness. “I didn’t even know I was depressed, I read it in the papers,” he said. He recalled how he went to the therapist, who told him, “You’ve made everyone laugh for all these years, I don’t believe it.” Kapil made a sharp attack saying that he told her, “Maam aap bhi bahut khoobsoorat hain, aap bhi mujhe acche nahin lag rahe (You’re beautiful, but I am not enjoying your presence).” He said that is when she took him seriously.

Kapil even daringly made a joke out of his drunk tweet to PM Narendra Modi, that cost him an expensive escape to the Maldives. He remembered how OB vans had lined up outside his house and he asked his cook, “Is there a fire?” His cook answered, “You set fire to Twitter last night.” Kapil explained his escape to the Maldives to get away from controversy. “I left for the Maldives instantly, I lived there for 8-9 days. The moment I reached Maldives, I asked them for a room with no internet. They asked, ‘Have you got married?’ I replied, ‘No, I just tweeted.’ My stay costed me Rs 9 lakhs, which I didn’t even spend on my education. That one line costed me that much,” he revealed, adding, “I want to sue Twitter.”

He said the microblogging site should have warned his followers that it is a “drunk tweet.” He concluded by mentioning that while some of the tweets are his responsibility, others are results of liquor brands. He also said that he didn’t ‘understand’ the system of the country — if he said something at night, then the person should reply then and there, why carry it on till the next morning? “In the morning, my ideology is different!”

Kapil continues to find ways to entertain—to make people laugh, by showing them that he has just about the same problems as anyone else. And, he gets by, by bringing a touch of humour to it.